Official opening of the exhibition “St. Omer, a Saint Lucian family of artists”

The Embassies of Mexico and Spain will collaborate with the Saint Omer family in the exhibition “St. Omer, a Saint Lucian family of artists”, which will take place at the Embassy of Mexico in Vigie, from January 25th to February 1st. The exhibition will be open to the public as follows: Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday 27th, Monday 30th, Tuesday 31st January and Wednesday 1st February from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For both embassies, cultural action is one of the most effective instruments for the development of diplomatic relations. Mexico and Spain also consider this action as an exchange of cultural experiences with local artists.

On behalf of both embassies, a representative this week expressed: “Undoubtedly, the St. Omer family is the leading family of painters in Saint Lucia. They represent a good example of this cultural dialogue that we propose. With this activity, the doors of the Embassies open for one of the most representative family names of the Saint Lucian culture.”

A private official opening will take place on Monday 23rd January at 5 p.m. with the presence of members of the St Omer family, the Cabinet and the diplomatic corps.

