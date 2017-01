About two weeks ago, on Sunday January 8th, 2017 it was reported that a young woman stabbed her boyfriend to death. The couple lived together in Grande Riviere, Gros Islet which is where the incident occurred. According to the owner of Rainbow 2000 Restaurant & Bar, a few media stations announced that the stabbing occurred at his business. The gentleman came to report to STAR that the business is always closed on Sundays so the couple could not have been at Rainbow 2000 Restaurant & Bar on that night. However, they did reside nearby. The owner of the establishment claims that because of the false information circulating about where the incident transpired his business has suffered a drop in visitors. He would like to advise the public that Rainbow 2000 Restaurant & Bar was not the scene of the crime.

