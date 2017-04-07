Parenting Skills Training Programme – St. Lucia Crisis Centre

The St. Lucia Crisis Centre is currently embarking on a series of Workshops geared to cater to the needs of children of the Ione Erlinger – Ford After School Care & Extended Support Programme.

30 children requiring assistance meet on a regular basis- Monday to Friday for support. The Centre has been providing support with major challenges both academically and socially. The programme has sought to offer a wide range of activities within our limitations in the hope of enhancing their learning experiences to better help with self development. The provision of meals as well as teaching aids and transportation assistance to some students would not be possible without the generous support of the Sandals Foundation during the past years.

The Centre has observed the steady progress that is being manifested in both academic and behavioural performances of the children and we seek to get more parents actively involved .

Therefore, the first of these Parenting Skills Workshops will be held on Friday April 7 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the St. Lucia Crisis Centre.

Our resource persons will be holding activities and discussions for a group of 30 parents in addition to members of the wider community.

We are hopeful that this Workshop will assist the parents in better understanding and fulfilling their parental roles. We are grateful for the generous contributions by First Caribbean International Bank and the Bank of Nova Scotia for execution of this significant Workshop in observance of International Women’s Day.