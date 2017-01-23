Peter and Company Distribution rolls out its Best for Chamber Awards!

For the second year running Peter and Company Distribution (PCD) will be integrating some of its premier brands into what has become the Oscars of the business community. The annual Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Business Awards will once again see and feel the presence of PCD brands on the red carpet pre-event, at the actual awards and then at the after-party. The black tie affair will be held on Saturday January 28th at the Johnson’s Centre. There, a number of PCD brands will be on offer to celebrate excellence in the business community throughout the night.

According to Dexter Percil, Sales and Marketing Manager at Peter and Company Distribution, “PCD is once again elated to complement this showcase of excellence within the business community with a number of our brands which continue to excel on the international stage and have also found favour locally.”

Among the star brands will be Hennessey and Moet, award-winning brands themselves. Both will feature prominently at the awards with Moet being presented to all the winners on the night.

Two other premium brands will enjoy exclusivity: Johnnie Walker as the official whisky and Grey Goose as the official vodka. The two will also be among the centrepieces at the after-party with special themed bars adding to the celebratory ambience.

PCD single malts will also be highlighted. These include Glenfiddich, Glenmorangie, Cardhu and Monkey Shoulder. Barefoot wines and de Kuyper cocktails will also be enlisted to soothe the palates of guests on the night.

Peter and Company Distribution itself has been nominated in the category “Award for Marketing Excellence.”

The Chamber of Commerce will stage the awards in collaboration with the office of the Prime Minister, Invest St. Lucia and several corporate sponsors including Peter and Company Distribution.