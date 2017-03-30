Prime Minister Attends World Bank Conference on Key Priorities for Caribbean Economies

Prime Minister Allan Chastanet is featured as one of the speakers at the World Bank Conference on March 30th

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet will be one of the featured speakers at the World Bank Conference to discuss key priorities for small Caribbean economies.

The high level conference, to be held Thursday 30th March 2017 at the Biltmore Hotel in Miami, will tackle “The Caribbean Dilemma” and include an audience of hundreds of senior policy-makers, renowned economists and businessmen who will identify common opportunities and debate shared solutions for sustained growth across the region.

The conference is co-organized with the Miami Herald Media Company and also features Prime Minister of Grenada Honourable Keith Mitchell, Chair of the Government of Jamaica Economic Growth Council Michael Lee-Chin, Governor of the Central Bank of Jamaica Brian Wynter, ECCB Governor, Timothy Antoine, IMF Division Chief Trevor Alleyne, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean Tahseen Sayed, World Bank Deputy Chief Economist for Latin America and the Caribbean Daniel Lederman, among other key figures.

Persons are encouraged to view the live web stream on March 30 from 9:00am to 12:30pm at: www.facebook.com/miamiherald or www.facebook.com/opmsaintlucia.

In the Prime Minister’s absence Honourable Ezechiel Joseph, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, will serve as Acting Prime Minister.

