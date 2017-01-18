Prime Minister Continues Dialogue on Pearl of the Caribbean in UK

Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet is currently on a four-day visit to London where he will meet with Chairman of Desert Star Holdings Ltd. Mr. Teo Ah Khing to discuss ongoing plans for the Pearl of the Caribbean development.

During this trip the Prime Minister will also hold a meet and greet session on Saturday, 21st January 2017 with Saint Lucians living in the UK. He will be joined by Honourable Dr. Gale Rigobert, Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development and the Honourable Mr Guy Joseph, Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation.

The event will commence at 5:00 p.m. at the High Commission for Saint Lucia, located at 1 Collingham Gardens, London, SW5 0HW. The meeting is designed to bring the Diaspora together to introduce and interact with the Government ministers. The event will be chaired by High Commissioner for Saint Lucia His Excellency Mr. Guy Mayers.

In the Prime Minister’s absence Honourable Ezechiel Joseph, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, will serve as Acting Prime Minister.