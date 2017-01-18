Prime Minister Continues Dialogue on Pearl of the Caribbean in UK

allen-chastanet

This week Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is expected to meet with Chairman of Desert Star Holdings Ltd. Mr. Teo Ah Khing to discuss ongoing plans for the Pearl of the Caribbean development.

Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet is currently on a four-day visit to London where he will meet with Chairman of Desert Star Holdings Ltd. Mr. Teo Ah Khing to discuss ongoing plans for the Pearl of the Caribbean development.

During this trip the Prime Minister will also hold a meet and greet session on Saturday, 21st January 2017 with Saint Lucians living in the UK. He will be joined by Honourable Dr. Gale Rigobert, Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development and the Honourable Mr Guy Joseph, Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation.

The event will commence at 5:00 p.m. at the High Commission for Saint Lucia, located at 1 Collingham Gardens, London, SW5 0HW. The meeting is designed to bring the Diaspora together to introduce and interact with the Government ministers. The event will be chaired by High Commissioner for Saint Lucia His Excellency Mr. Guy Mayers.

In the Prime Minister’s absence Honourable Ezechiel Joseph, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, will serve as Acting Prime Minister.

Share your feedback with us.

Comment on this

← Go Back | Headlines | Local Back to Top ↑
THE STAR Newspaper
Magazines available in THE STAR Newspaper
2nite Magazine
Sports & Health Inc

Entertainment & Archives

Ricky T and Eempey Slicker Release New Music Video

758 Naturals Turns One!
LEEBORATION THE CONCERT IS COMING
Exploring the Artistic Side of St. Lucians
More Entertainment Stories

Tit Bits & Archives

Ask not what Helen can do for you . . .

Thousands take PineHill Walk!
Abolition and Emancipation
Trop Twel may very well be the secret formula for playing mass and winning!
More Bits

Lifestyle & Archives

SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam Party

St Lucian Sculptor Making Waves Internationally
60 and Fabulous!
Why Can’t a Man be More like a Woman?
More Lifestyle Stories