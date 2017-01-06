Reopening of Choiseul Secondary School

The Department for Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to inform parents of students attending the Choiseul Secondary School and the general public that there has been a delay in the completion of temporary accommodation for the Form 1 and 2 students of the Choiseul Secondary School.

Outstanding at this time is the completion of a temporary wooden structure to provide additional classroom spaces. The Department of Education has advised the contractor to take all necessary actions to minimise any further delays and utilise a double shift of workers to expedite construction of the building.

Parents are therefore advised that Forms Three, Four and Five are to report to the Choiseul Secondary School for classes on Monday January 9, 2017, while the Form Ones and Form Twos will report for classes from Monday January 16, 2017.

The Department for Education, Innovation and Gender Relations thanks everyone for their understanding and cooperation in this matter.