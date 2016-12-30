Reopening of Public Schools after Christmas Break

Written by Kayra Williams | December 30, 2016

A new opening date of January 9, 2016 has been announced for schools on the island. 

The Department for Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to inform school personnel, parents and the general public that the date for the reopening of school following the Christmas break is Monday, January 9, 2017 and not Wednesday January 4, 2017 as previously announced. However, principals and teachers are required to utilize the period January 4-6, 2017 for planning and preparation for the Academic Term. It is highly recommended that activities such as Parent-Teacher Conferencing be held also during the period of January 4-6, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, Hon. Dr. Gale Rigobert will meet with all principals on Thursday January 05, 2017 from 9:30am to 12pm. The meeting will focus on current issues in education including safety and security, curriculum and instruction and school leadership. The venue for the meeting is the Finance Administrative Centre – Pointe Seraphin, Castries.

