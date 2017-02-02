RICKY T IN FINALS OF TRINIDAD CHUTNEY SOCA MONARCH

Written by Michele Hackshaw | February 2, 2017

Ricky T is the first Saint Lucian to perform at the Chutney Soca Mornach Finals in Trinidad.

Saint Lucia’s Ricky T is in the finals of the Trinidad Chutney Soca Monarch competition with “True Rum Drinka Remix”. The song, with Chutney Soca Star Hunter, was released last week.

This is the first time a Saint Lucian will compete in the Chutney Soca Monarch Finals in Trinidad. Ricky T and Hunter are one of nine finalists who will face reigning Chutney King Ki Persad on Saturday February 11 at Skinner Park in San Fernando.

Chutney Soca is “a crossover style of music incorporating soca elements with Hindi-English” and other aspects of Indo-Caribbean culture. It is hugely popular in Trinidad and other Caribbean countries like Guyana.

Hunter is no stranger to collaborative work with soca artistes. In 2008 he teamed up with Bunji Garlin on the huge hit “Bring Di Rum”. The Chutney Soca Monarch is also a major competition in Trinidad Carnival, one that is completely funded by the Trinidad Government with a winning purse of TT$500,000.

Ricky T is currently in Trinidad preparing for the semi-finals of the International Soca Monarch slated for this coming Sunday February 5.

Share your feedback with us.

Comment on this

← Go Back | Local Back to Top ↑
THE STAR Newspaper
Magazines available in THE STAR Newspaper
2nite Magazine
Sports & Health Inc

Entertainment & Archives

Ricky T and Eempey Slicker Release New Music Video

758 Naturals Turns One!
LEEBORATION THE CONCERT IS COMING
Exploring the Artistic Side of St. Lucians
More Entertainment Stories

Tit Bits & Archives

Ask not what Helen can do for you . . .

Thousands take PineHill Walk!
Abolition and Emancipation
Trop Twel may very well be the secret formula for playing mass and winning!
More Bits

Lifestyle & Archives

SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam Party

St Lucian Sculptor Making Waves Internationally
60 and Fabulous!
Why Can’t a Man be More like a Woman?
More Lifestyle Stories