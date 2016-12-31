Ring in 2017 with Ultimate Vision Box Party!

If you’re looking for something to do that will really start your New Year on the right track, then look no further than the Vision Box Party, scheduled for Monday, January 2. Organisers are promising an event unlike any other, its main objective being to spark creativity. The event is also intended to raise funds to provide local girls with sustainable menstrual care products. This week the STAR spoke about the initiative with organiser Dr. Robyn Charlery White from Herstoire Collective.

What inspired you to host Vision Box Party?

Robyn: The Vision Box is my personal spin on the Vision Board concept, where people place pictures representing their goals and visions on a board, with the intention of making them reality. The Vision Box takes this concept up a notch to include tangible items reflecting one’s intentions that can be added and removed from the box. The visualisation practice and concept of manifesting my goals using this tool has proven successful in my life so I started hosting Vision Board and Box parties with my friends. It was an immediate hit and grew each year as my friends found greater value in it as a tool. The overwhelmingly positive response from others, as well as my own experiences, inspired me to host this event in Saint Lucia where several women and girls had expressed to me their desire to participate in more uplifting, life-enriching events.

What are you hoping will come out of this initiative?

Robyn: My goal is for participants to leave with a more cogent understanding of how to set concrete goals for their lives and use the Vision Box as a visualisation-manifestation tool to help bring these goals to reality. I also hope to foster networking and strengthening of the growing community of planner and journal enthusiasts in Saint Lucia. As part of the exercise, I also underscore the importance of planning and writing journals in conjunction with using visualisation techniques. The planner and journal community is ripe for growth in Saint Lucia so this will be a great opportunity for participants to learn efficient, fun and creative techniques to use their planners and journals to stay on task with achieving their goals.

Can you provide more details about the fundraising aspect?

Robyn: Perhaps my biggest goal for this event is to raise funds that can be used for Herstoire Collective’s initiative of providing feminine care and menstrual products for underprivileged girls in Saint Lucia. This is our first official fundraiser for 2017 and I’m excited that both participants and underprivileged girls will mutually benefit from this event.

Why should people come and be a part of this event?

Robyn: Participants will find great value in attending the Vision Box Party. This is the first event of its kind in Saint Lucia and it is definitely one with a difference. No one will leave empty-handed as each individual will create a Vision Box that will be most useful to help manifest their goals. Attendees can also expect great door prizes, giveaways, networking, building camaraderie and accountability with others, goal-setting guidance and, most importantly, the great feeling of knowing that their proceeds will be used for a great cause—improving our girls’ access to menstrual hygiene products and basic needs. There will also be a surprise at the end of this event related to our feminine care and hygiene initiative. I would expand more on what it entails, but there’s only one way to find out!

Why do you think visualisation practices like the Vision Box are important?

Robyn: The most important thing is that this box will represent your goals, your visions and your dreams and is aligned with what you want to have in life. A clear vision, backed by definite plans, gives you a tremendous feeling of confidence and power.

Your ticket contributes to Vision Box supplies and materials, goal-setting guidance and light refreshments. Proceeds go towards providing feminine hygiene and menstrual products to underserved girls and women in Saint Lucia. For more information contact the sponsors at: HerstoireCollective@gmail.com.

How to plan for Vision Box Party:

* Bring along any tangible items you’ve already identified as aligned with your goals, to fit in your box.

* Bring magazines related to your life. The more the better!

* Space is limited, so register now to secure your spot!