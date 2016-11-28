Saint Lucia Delegation to Pay Homage to Former President Castro in Cuba

 

fidel-castro

A St Lucian delegation is scheduled to pay homage to Cuban politician and revolutionary Fidel Castro this week.

Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet, Minister for Health and Wellness, Honourable Mary Isaac and Member of Parliament for Laborie, Honourable Alva Baptiste, will leave for Cuba today to pay homage to former Cuban president Fidel Castro. On Friday, November 25 the world learned that the revolutionary and one of the world’s longest-serving and most iconic leaders, died at age 90.

Cuba has been significantly involved in helping Saint Lucia improve its healthcare sector, most notably with the Cuban Miracle Eye Restoration program, specialized kidney and cancer care and hundreds of scholarships in the field of medicine for Saint Lucians. Earlier this year Cuba and Saint Lucia signed a new cooperation agreement on healthcare. Saint Lucia has had diplomatic relations with Cuba since 1979.

World leaders, diplomats and people of all walks of life will pay homage in Havana from Monday November 28 until Tuesday November 29. On Tuesday evening there will be a mass event with the people of Cuba, the Government and international delegations at Revolution Square in Havana. Cuba has declared nine days of national mourning for the death of Fidel Castro, ending with his remains being interred on December 4th.

The Cuban Embassy in Saint Lucia has made available a Book of Condolences for signature from 9am to 6pm this week until Saturday December 3rd. Persons wishing to sign can do so at the Cuban Embassy at Rodney Bay, Gros Islet.

During the Prime Minister’s two-day absence Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives Honourable Ezechiel Joseph will serve as acting Prime Minister.

One Response to Saint Lucia Delegation to Pay Homage to Former President Castro in Cuba

  1. king majesty (@kingmajesty3) says:
    November 29, 2016 at 5:19 pm

    One of the Worlds Greatest. All who attending if only they could learn from you . You never take IMF no matter how hard it was. John Compton once said “two leaders can’t run a country” . You did it your way and thump your nose at the critics. A health sector to rival any modern day country. An agricultural sector with years ahead of it self that fed many. You never beg; instead you strengthen the will of the people to uplift themselves thru other methods. You were the greatest .

