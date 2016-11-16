Saint Lucia Resort Named The America’s Best Sustainable Boutique Hotel

Fond Doux Plantation & Resort is having a remarkable year, receiving yet another prestigious award. This time they were recognized as “The America’s Best Sustainable Boutique Hotel” at the World Boutique Hotel Awards (WBHA) ceremony in London on Wednesday.

Eroline Lamontagne, co-owner of Fond Doux, was on hand to receive the award personally which the resort also won in 2015.

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized with a World Boutique Hotel Award,” said Eroline. She continued, “this award represents the hard work of our team at Fond Doux who make sustainability a part of their daily work practice. And it reflects on the commitment we have to our beautiful St. Lucia, as she sustains us, and we are proud to do all we can to give back.”

Nominations for the WHBAs are made by an Awards Voting Jury comprised of 30 well-travelled industry experts and luxury travel journalists. The WHBA panel reviewed more than 300 hotels before announcing this year’s winners.

Sustainable tourism activities at Fond Doux, and its commitment to excellence and environmental stewardship, are guided by an environmental policy consistent with Green Globe Certification requirements.

“Our vision has always been to be as environmentally conscious as possible,” says Lyton Lamontagne. “Fond Doux is the only true organic resort on Saint Lucia, and the only resort engaged in true eco-friendly building practices and cultural preservation.”

2016 has been a banner year so far for Fond Doux, receiving additional awards and accolades including a TripExpert 2016 Editors’ Choice Award, a fourth consecutive Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor for both hotel and restaurant, and a third straight Travel Weekly Magellan Award.