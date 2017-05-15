Saint Lucia Welcomes Thomson Airways Inaugural Flight

Written by Press Release | May 15, 2017

Thomson Airways

Saint Lucia is poised for tourism growth from one of its main generating markets, the United Kingdom, as a result of the new Dreamliner weekly service from London Gatwick.

On Thursday May 4, the Thomson Airways flight made its inaugural visit carrying close to 300 passengers.

They were greeted by an official delegation representing the Ministry of Tourism, the Saint Lucia Tourist Board, the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association, TUI Group and Nexus Tours. The passengers were welcomed in true Saint Lucian style to the sweet sounds of steel pan music and a Chairman’s cocktail.

At a brief ceremony to celebrate the event, Deputy hairperson or the Saint Lucia Tourist Board, Mr Leathon Khan, expressed Saint Lucia’s pleasure at being the newest, and first destination in the Eastern Caribbean, for this charter service. In his remarks, he noted, “The UK market is an important one for Saint Lucia. In 2016, we welcomed just over 64,400 Britons to our shores, and in 2017 we anticipate significant growth in this market, with your weekly flight out of London Gatwick sure to be a strong contributing factor”.

Thomson, part of TUI UK and Ireland, is one of the UK’s most well-known holiday brands, delivering unique and modern holiday experiences for its customers every year. The weekly flight will bring an estimated 9,000 additional passengers to the island this year with the service to continue into 2018.

The new service is in direct response to the growth in Saint Lucia’s tourism accommodation stock.

The Saint Lucia Tourist Board is especially pleased to welcome this new service as it is an endorsement of the strength and confidence in the Saint Lucia brand within the marketplace.

Share your feedback with us.

One Response to Saint Lucia Welcomes Thomson Airways Inaugural Flight

  1. Pingback: Saint Lucia Welcomes Thomson Airways Inaugural Flight – Caribbean Edition

Comment on this

← Go Back | Headlines | Local Back to Top ↑
THE STAR Newspaper
Magazines available in THE STAR Newspaper
2nite Magazine
Sports & Health Inc

Entertainment & Archives

Ricky T and Eempey Slicker Release New Music Video

758 Naturals Turns One!
LEEBORATION THE CONCERT IS COMING
Exploring the Artistic Side of St. Lucians
More Entertainment Stories

Tit Bits & Archives

Ask not what Helen can do for you . . .

Thousands take PineHill Walk!
Abolition and Emancipation
Trop Twel may very well be the secret formula for playing mass and winning!
More Bits

Lifestyle & Archives

How to find The One (Part 1)

It’s a Man’s World . . . Really?
Often the best things are unexpected!
SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam Party
More Lifestyle Stories

  • 2Nite Magazine TV

    2Nite Magazine's Candid Camera

    You never know where 2Nite Magazine will capture you next. You may very well be the next one 'caught on candid camera' at the next event!! If its HIP and its HAPPENING, then its in 2Nite! Hosted by: Faye-Chantelle Mondesir (Empress Faye)

    Posted by 2nite Magazine on Friday, 22 January 2016

  • Contact us via WhatsApp with news on 1 758 720 2896

    What's App
    Send us your news or contact us with your story via What's App.

  • Sound your voice and cast your ballot!

  • Poll for the week

    See all polls and results

  • TALK or VENT here!

    TALK or VENT constructively and share your feedback on our weekly news and stories. CONSTRUCTIVE talk is welcome. You have a voice with The STAR Newspaper!
    TALK or VENT constructively and share your feedback on our weekly news and stories. CONSTRUCTIVE talk is welcome. You have a voice with The STAR Newspaper!

  • Subscribe for latest news and updates

    Enter your email address to subscribe and receive latest news and updates via email.

  • The St.Lucia STAR Newspaper

    The St.Lucia STAR Newspaper

  • STAR Articles