Sandals Continues Investment in Saint Lucia with Purchase of the St. Lucia Championship Golf Course

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is proud to announce it has acquired the magnificent Cap Estate 18-hole Championship Saint Lucia Golf Course, with a commitment to transform it into a world-class facility that can facilitate major international tournaments.

Soon to be rebranded as the Sandals St. Lucia Golf and Country Club at Cap Estate, this new investment in Destination Saint Lucia comes just weeks after the introduction of Sandals groundbreaking over-the-water bungalow concept and over-the-water serenity chapel at Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

Sandals Chairman the Honourable Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart said he is proud to once again invest in Saint Lucia, and help support ongoing efforts to make the island one of the most sought-after holiday destinations in the world today.

“We are over the moon to be able to offer Sandals guests such a great golfing option in the Eastern Caribbean. It is the only premier 18-hole Championship Course, and we are thrilled to bring this gorgeous facility into our growing Saint Lucian family of offerings.”

Despite its picturesque setting, the par-71, 6829-yard course is considered one of the most challenging in the Caribbean, and is sure to be a major draw for golfing enthusiasts the world over.

World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman, who has partnered with Sandals previously to design the Championship Course at Emerald Bay, has been notified of the purchase, and Mr. Stewart says every effort will be made to involve Mr. Norman in the upgrades at Cap Estate.

With plans to introduce a family entertainment complex, swimming pool, tennis courts, new restaurants and improved meeting and conference amenities, everyone will benefit since the facility will be accessible to guests from other resorts, cruise ship visitors and very importantly the people of Saint Lucia themselves.

“We are going to make what is great even better,” said Stewart. “We are excited to again be of service to the people of this beautiful island by bringing first class, international standard golfing facilities to the island. We look forward to welcoming the people of Saint Lucia to experience the comprehensive, quality offerings that will be added.”

The announcement of the Sandals Golf and Country Club at Cap Estate is opportune since just a short walk away, Sandals will begin construction of the new avant-garde 350-key five-star all-suite Sandals La Source St. Lucia resort, right next to the Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

A major announcement on this project will be forthcoming.