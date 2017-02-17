SANDALS RESORTS ANNOUNCES NEW OVERWATER BUNGALOWS IN ST. LUCIA

After the huge success of debuting the Caribbean’s first-ever Over-the-Water Villas in Jamaica, Sandals Resorts is thrilled to announce nine new Over the Water Honeymoon Butler Bungalows at Sandals Grande St. Lucian, which are available for bookings now for travel beginning in May 2017.

These new over-the-water bungalows boast glass floor panels, a private outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tub for two, a king-size bed and over-water hammocks.

The bathrooms are equipped with his and hers sinks, a large backlit mirror adorned with mosaic tile, and a walk-in rain shower.

Outside, the private patio is also equipped with an extended sun deck, outdoor shower, sun loungers, and a bistro set for two.

Butler Elite service, which handles every detail of the guest’s vacation with unobtrusive grace, and 24-hour room service are included.