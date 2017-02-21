SLASPA ADVISES GENERAL PUBLIC ON USE OF AERIAL DEVICES

SLASPA is reminding the general public of the need to obtain a license before operating aerial devices, including drones.

The Airports Division of the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) is reminding the general public and organizations, that formal application should be made to the Civil Aviation Department in the Ministry of Economic Development, Urban Renewal, Housing, Transport and Civil Aviation for approval to operate aerial devices such as drones, kites, fireworks, sky lanterns, helium balloons and other similar products as these can pose serious risk to aircraft in flight, aircraft during landing and aircraft taking off.

Please take note that this is not limited to the airport area as the wind can carry these devices, when flown in other areas, into the path of airplanes and helicopters.

Aviation safety is everybody’s business and so we should all play our part in promoting and maintaining same.

For further information please contact the Manager of Air Traffic Services, Ms. Amy Charles at telephone 457- 6116 or email: amy.charles@slaspa.com.

