St Jude Hospital Organizes Health Fair to Mark World Health Day

St Jude Hospital will seek to reach those people at risk for depression and suicide during a one-day health fair to mark World Health Day on April 7, 2017. The fair, which is being organized in partnership with CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, will take place at the FCIB parking lot on Clarke Street in Vieux Fort.

The theme of this year’s observance is Depression; Let’s Talk. The objectives are to sensitize the public on depression and how it can be prevented, help reduce the stigma associated with the condition and encourage more people to seek help.

The health fair will feature presentations on depression from a Psychiatrist and Social Worker along with a Question & Answer segment and the distribution of important information on the condition.

Participants will also be given a short questionnaire to fill out in an effort to identify those who are at risk of depression. Anyone found to be at risk will be referred to St Jude Hospital for further evaluation and professional assistance.

According to the World Health Organization, the risk of becoming depressed is increased by poverty, unemployment, life events such as the death of a loved one or a relationship break-up, physical illness and problems caused by alcohol and drug use. This health fair is given added significance in light of the recent increase in suicides on the island.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the health fair as depression affects people of all ages and from all walks of life.