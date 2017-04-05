St Jude Hospital Organizes Health Fair to Mark World Health Day

St Jude’s Hospital is reaching out to those who are at risk of depression and suicide.

St Jude Hospital will seek to reach those people at risk for depression and suicide during a one-day health fair to mark World Health Day on April 7, 2017. The fair, which is being organized in partnership with CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, will take place at the FCIB parking lot on Clarke Street in Vieux Fort.

The theme of this year’s observance is Depression; Let’s Talk. The objectives are to sensitize the public on depression and how it can be prevented, help reduce the stigma associated with the condition and encourage more people to seek help.

The health fair will feature presentations on depression from a Psychiatrist and Social Worker along with a Question & Answer segment and the distribution of important information on the condition.

Participants will also be given a short questionnaire to fill out in an effort to identify those who are at risk of depression. Anyone found to be at risk will be referred to St Jude Hospital for further evaluation and professional assistance.

According to the World Health Organization, the risk of becoming depressed is increased by poverty, unemployment, life events such as the death of a loved one or a relationship break-up, physical illness and problems caused by alcohol and drug use. This health fair is given added significance in light of the recent increase in suicides on the island.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the health fair as depression affects people of all ages and from all walks of life.

Share your feedback with us.

Comment on this

← Go Back | Local Back to Top ↑
THE STAR Newspaper
Magazines available in THE STAR Newspaper
2nite Magazine
Sports & Health Inc

Entertainment & Archives

Ricky T and Eempey Slicker Release New Music Video

758 Naturals Turns One!
LEEBORATION THE CONCERT IS COMING
Exploring the Artistic Side of St. Lucians
More Entertainment Stories

Tit Bits & Archives

Ask not what Helen can do for you . . .

Thousands take PineHill Walk!
Abolition and Emancipation
Trop Twel may very well be the secret formula for playing mass and winning!
More Bits

Lifestyle & Archives

It’s a Man’s World . . . Really?

Often the best things are unexpected!
SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam Party
St Lucian Sculptor Making Waves Internationally
More Lifestyle Stories