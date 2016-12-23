St Lucia Business Awards 2017 Nominees Announced

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture has announced the Nominees for the 2016 St. Lucia Business Awards scheduled to take place on January 28, 2017. The Awards Ceremony once again forms part of Noble Laureate Week.

With high quality submissions the judges have provided the nominees for next year’s celebration of excellence in the Business Community. The nominees for the St. Lucia Business Awards 2017 are:

eMagine Solutions Inc

1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited

Algas Organics

Automotive Art Automotive Art (St. Lucia) Ltd.

Bay Gardens Resorts

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa

Cool Breeze Jeep/Car Rental

EcoCarib Inc.

FDL Consult Inc

First Citizens Investment Services Limited

Green Haven Fresh Farm

E. Bergasse & Company Ltd.

SMJ (St Lucia) Ltd

Peter and Company Distribution Ltd

Lucia Distillers Ltd

Wavemaker Photography

Windward and Leeward Brewery Ltd

The St. Lucia Business Awards 2017 will this year be again presented by the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture in conjunction with the Office of the Prime Minister. The St. Lucia Business Awards will be held on January 28, 2017 and will be broadcast live from 7:00pm on Choice TV.