St Lucia Business Awards 2017 Nominees Announced

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture has announced the Nominees for the 2016 St. Lucia Business Awards scheduled to take place on January 28, 2017. The Awards Ceremony once again forms part of Noble Laureate Week.

With high quality submissions the judges have provided the nominees for next year’s celebration of excellence in the Business Community. The nominees for the St. Lucia Business Awards 2017 are:

  • eMagine Solutions Inc
  • 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited
  • Algas Organics
  • Automotive Art Automotive Art (St. Lucia) Ltd.
  • Bay Gardens Resorts
  • Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa
  • Cool Breeze Jeep/Car Rental
  • EcoCarib Inc.
  • FDL Consult Inc
  • First Citizens Investment Services Limited
  • Green Haven Fresh Farm
  • E. Bergasse & Company Ltd.
  • SMJ (St Lucia) Ltd
  • Peter and Company Distribution Ltd
  • Lucia Distillers  Ltd
  • Wavemaker Photography
  • Windward and Leeward Brewery Ltd

The St. Lucia Business Awards 2017 will this year be again presented by the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture in conjunction with the Office of the Prime Minister. The St. Lucia Business Awards will be held on January 28, 2017 and will be broadcast live from 7:00pm on Choice TV.

 

 

