STAR Trivia

July 3rd, 2017 comments 53

We’re getting closer to the end of our trivia contest! Tell us what you remember about the details of this incident. Email your answers to info@stluciastar.com, or send us a message on Facebook. The winner of our trivia contest will win a special prize, and be featured in our special 30th Anniversary Supplement!

Last week’s trivia answer: The March 2007 photo showed the construction of the bridge to link the Pigeon Point beach and Gros Islet village. Previously, to access either side, people had to hop over a string of rocks with the risk of slipping into a stream of dirty water.

