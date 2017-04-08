STAR Trivia

Who’s ready for more STAR Trivia? We love testing the memories of our readers to see just how much you pay attention to the news, and we are excited to have had so many people sending us letters and email responses! It’s a new week and we pose the question: What do you remember about this photo? Send us your responses via Facebook, or email us at info@stluciastar.com.

Last week’s trivia answer:

Last week’s Trivia photo was published on January 17, 2001 and featured former Prime Minister Kenny Anthony with then Police Commissioner Francis Nelson outside Victoria Hospital shortly after the Cathedral attack.

