STAR Trivia

Written by Star Correspondant | April 19, 2017

The easiest way to repeat the mistakes of the past is to forget one’s history. With that said, we’re on a mission to jog the memories of our readers with our weekly Trivia Challenge! We’ll be running weekly trivia questions as we get set to celebrate the STAR’s 30th anniversary, and we invite all our readers to send us their responses via Facebook, or email us at info@stluciastar.com. Today’s challenge: What do you remember about the circumstances surrounding this photo?

Last week’s trivia answer:

Last week’s trivia photo accompanied an article published on September 28, 1996, when four workers from LeSport were sent to England to undergo corrective eye surgery due to the help of generous sponsors, including the hotel, Caledonia Airlines, and others!

