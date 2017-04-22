STAR Trivia

Archive diving has never been more exciting! Thank you to all who’ve been sending letters and responding to our trivia challenges via email. This week’s trivia features a beauty who is no stranger to Saint Lucia. She may well look very different here but do you know where she is today? What do you remember about the story accompanying this photo? Send your answers to info@stluciastar.com.

Last week’s trivia photo was published on August 15, 1992. Prisoners were protesting at the Royal Jail. During that time there was a confrontation between prisoners and prison officers. All accounts of the shooting were unclear until a senior police officer gave an official statement on what had happened. The prison officer was involved in an altercation with a prisoner during which he shot the prisoner. After shooting the prisoner, the officer shot himself. The shooter was identified as Raymond Gittens. The prisoner was Wilbertus Fontenelle.