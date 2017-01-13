Teachers to engage in discussions with acclaimed writer, Jamaica Kincaid

Jamaica-Kincaid

As part of the Nobel Laureate Festival, literature teachers on the island will engage in discussions with acclaimed writer Jamaica Kincaid. 

Following the official launch of the Nobel Laureate Festival 2017 on Tuesday this week at Government House, organisations island-wide are poised to roll out activities which highlight and celebrate the achievements of Laureates, Sirs Derek Walcott and Arthur Lewis. This year, the celebrations will run from Sunday January 15th to Saturday February 4th, under the theme, Celebrating Excellence: Fostering National Pride.

The Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) informs that on Monday January 23rd, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, literature teachers from around the island, will engage in discussions on “Literature, the writer and the work”, with acclaimed writer, Jamaica Kincaid. The dialogue will take place at Walcott Place on Chaussee Road, facilitated through a collaboration between the CDF and Curriculum and Materials Development Unit (CAMDU) Language and Theatre Arts Department in the Ministry of Education

Additionally, the CDF invites the public to support the Sir Derek Walcott Lecture, scheduled for Tuesday 24th January from 7:30 p.m. at the National Cultural Centre. Professor in Residence Jamaica Kincaid, Professor of African and American Studies, Harvard University will deliver a thought-provoking lecture titled, “Our Homer: Derek Walcott”. The lecture will be followed by a discussion and meet and greet.

The CDF extends a cordial invitation to your media house to be part of these events as we through the Nobel Laureate Festival showcase the Laureates’ achievements as aspiring examples of excellence.

