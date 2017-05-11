Teddyson John Lands Nomination for Nigerian Entertainment Awards

Written by Press Release | May 11, 2017

Teddyson John was nominated for the 12th Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA). 

St. Lucia’s Teddyson John (TJ) continues to make global industry breakthroughs with yet another international music nomination. On Friday May 5th TJ received official news of his nomination for the 12th Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) under the ‘Afrosoca Artist Category’. The Nigerian Entertainment Awards is an annual entertainment award ceremony with the primary objective of recognizing African talents and African inspired content across the globe. The NEA is slated for September 3rd, 2017 in New York City and will also recognize the work of other talents in music, film and other forms of entertainment.

In October 2016, TJ walked away with the Best Soca /Calypso Artist 2016 at the International World and Reggae Music Awards for his awe-inspiring single ‘Allez’, in Florida.

Surprised by the news TJ said ‘This is just so surreal. I am truly humbled by this news, just when I thought ‘Allez’ had done its rounds and made its mark, now a Nigerian Entertainment Awards nomination. This is not just a nomination for Teddyson John this is a nomination for St.Lucia and I will continue to make my contribution to my county through my natural gift of music.”

Voting will officially commence in July, however fans and supports can remain abreast with TJ via social media platforms Facebook- Teddyson John, Twitter and Instagram, @teddysonjohn.

Share your feedback with us.

One Response to Teddyson John Lands Nomination for Nigerian Entertainment Awards

  1. Pingback: Teddyson John Lands Nomination for Nigerian Entertainment Awards – Caribbean Edition

Comment on this

← Go Back | Headlines | Local Back to Top ↑
THE STAR Newspaper
Magazines available in THE STAR Newspaper
2nite Magazine
Sports & Health Inc

Entertainment & Archives

Ricky T and Eempey Slicker Release New Music Video

758 Naturals Turns One!
LEEBORATION THE CONCERT IS COMING
Exploring the Artistic Side of St. Lucians
More Entertainment Stories

Tit Bits & Archives

Ask not what Helen can do for you . . .

Thousands take PineHill Walk!
Abolition and Emancipation
Trop Twel may very well be the secret formula for playing mass and winning!
More Bits

Lifestyle & Archives

How to find The One (Part 1)

It’s a Man’s World . . . Really?
Often the best things are unexpected!
SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam Party
More Lifestyle Stories