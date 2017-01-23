Third Staging of the Most Colourful Fun Run!

For the third year running, Liive Productions’ Dash Independence Colour Run is all set to add some more colour to the landscape of official activities for the commemoration of the 38th anniversary of the island’s independence. Slated for February 19th, 2017, the highly anticipated event will start at the Massy Mega car park at 6 a.m. and end at the intersection between Baywalk Mall and JQ Rodney Bay Mall.

The event, which is the first of its kind to have been held on the island, has built up a reputation over the past two years of being the “happiest fun run”. Contributing to the event’s appeal is the fact that participants/DASHERS are given packets of nontoxic powder in a variety of colours and, on the route, become a moving canvas through four zones of powder in the colours of our national flag. Skin tones disappear under these vibrant colours as the DASHERS throw their worries to the wind. The amazing music along the route also helps to create an atmosphere that sets the stage for the upcoming carnival season in a cheerful, family-friendly environment.

The after-party in Rodney Bay increases the festive ambience with live DJs and performances by amazing local acts, and massive powder throws creating a kaleidoscope of colours. But it’s not all fun and games! Since its inception, the event organisers have partnered with The Childhood Development and Guidance Centre to raise funds for the cause and will continue to do so this year. Registration costs $40 for adults and $20 for children under 12 years old. Early Bird specials are available until January 31st, 2017. Registration outlets include the CDGC in La Clery, CrossFit758, and Motion Studios. There will also be a registration tent at Baywalk Mall every Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.