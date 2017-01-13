Twins Bring Excitement to St Jude

For the staff of the Maternity Ward at St Jude Hospital, 2017 has started with double the excitement and double the fun. The hospital delivered two sets of twins in two days in the first week of the New Year.

“We’ve never had two sets of twins being born at St Jude Hospital just one day apart,” said Midwife and Maternity Ward Charge Nurse Julia Vitals. “Twins usually come weeks or months apart so the entire ward was absolutely ecstatic.”

The first set of twins were born on January 5, 2017 to Tannisha Jules of Grand Ravine, Dennery. The bouncing baby boys were delivered at approximately 1:02pm and 1:06pm weighing five pounds five ounces and five pounds three ounces respectively.

The nurses were initially expecting a single delivery but quickly realized that they were dealing with twins. “They came as a complete surprise since the mother was undiagnosed,” Nurse Vitalis said.

Nurse Vitalis explained that the Ms. Jules did not perform an ultrasound during her pregnancy and so she too was taken by surprise to learn that she was having twins instead of a single baby.

At approximately 9:47pm the following day (January 6, 2017) the second set of twins was delivered via cesarean section. However this time, the nurses had more time to prepare.

Mother, Arcilia Peleon of Pierrot, Vieux Fort had performed an ultrasound and was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her two bundles of joy. The first baby was delivered at 9:46pm weighing four pounds, seven ounces. One minute later at 9:47 pm he was joined into the world by his sister who tipped the scale at four pounds six ounces.

Both mothers and their babies have been discharged from the hospital and are all doing well. St Jude Hospital presented hampers containing baby supplies to the mothers.