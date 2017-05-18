WASCO Public Notice

The Water & Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) wishes to inform the public that it will be undertaking maintenance work on the raw water line from the John Compton Dam to Theobalds Treatment plant at Ciceron on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017.

This Maintenance work has become necessary due to new leaks on the raw water line. As a result of the critical need to undertake maintenance work on the line, the system will be shutdown from 5:00 a.m. The water supply may be restored at or before 6:00 a.m. on Thursday May 25th, 2017. The Northern part of the island served by the John Compton water supply system will be affected, and the areas are:

Ciceron, Morne Fortune to Sarrot including Bexon, Marc, Cul de Sac, La Croix Maingot, Ticlon, Collie Town, Marigot, Roseau, Jacmel, Vannard, Millet, Castries city and environs, Entrepot, Marchand and environs, Lastic Hill, Waterworks, Ravine Chabot, Bocage, Morne du Don, Agards, Carielle, Ti Rocher, Forestierre, La Pansee, Sans Soucis, Vigie, La Clery, Sunny Acres, Vide Boutielle, Choc, Balata, Almondale, Union through to Grande Rivierre, Piat, Lower Monier, Marisule, Bois D’Orange, Monchy, Rodney Bay, Reduit, Rodney Heights, Caiye mange, Lafeuille, Gros Islet and environs up to Cap Estate.

WASCO therefore advises all customers to store water in order to relieve themselves of any discomfort which may be experienced as a result.

When the supply is restored, it will take up to 48 hours for the supply and pressure to normalise and in some cases customers at the extreme ends of the network and at high elevations may still experience difficulties which will be addressed as pressures normalise.

WASCO apologises for any inconvenience this necessary intervention may cause and continues to seek the fullest cooperation of all customers.