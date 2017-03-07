Wear Purple for International Women’s Day 2017

Women’s day is on 8 March

International Women’s Day 2017 will be celebrated on Wednesday March 8th under the theme “Be Bold for Change”. The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development has several activities planned throughout the month of March to bring attention to issues related to women.

As part of marking the occasion the Ministry is calling on women, and Saint Lucians as a whole, to wear purple on March 8th to bring awareness to the issue. Purple is designated as the official colour of International Women’s Day as it symbolizes justice and dignity which relates to women’s equality.

Minister responsible for Gender Relations Honourable Dr. Gale Rigobert has echoed the call for wearing purple.

“We need to show, especially in the times that we are living in today, where women strive every day, that we care about some of the unique issues that affect women in our society,” noted Minister Rigobert. “Women all over the world and here at home in Saint Lucia are still fighting for their voices to be heard; from the little girls growing up, to the struggling mothers, to the women in the business world, to the women who have been victims of violent crime and also for the women we have lost to violent crimes. We need to show we are in solidarity with all women.”

