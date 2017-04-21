Wheels in Motion for Budget Debate

Written by Press Release | April 21, 2017

The second session of the eleventh parliament is set for April 25.

The Second Session of the Eleventh Parliament is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Members of the House of Assembly will meet at 10:00 a.m. and Members of the Senate will meet at 10:30 a.m., after which both Houses will meet in joint session to receive a message from Her Excellency, the Governor General, Dame Calliopa Pearlette Louisy.

The Standing Finance Committee will meet in closed session at 2:00 p.m. on April 25, 2017 to review the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2017/2018.

A Sitting of the House of Assembly is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. and Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. where the debate on the Estimates of Expenditure 2017/2018 will take place. A report of the Meeting of the Standing Finance Committee will also be presented.

The following Motion is down for consideration:

 BE IT RESOLVED that the House of Assembly do adopt the Report of the Standing Finance Committee on the Estimates of Expenditure for the financial year 2017/2018 in the sum of ONE BILLION, FIVE HUNDRED AND THIRTEEN MILLION, SIX HUNDRED AND FIFTY-TWO THOUSAND, TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS ($1,513,652,200) as a charge against the Consolidated Fund and other funds of the State of Saint Lucia.

