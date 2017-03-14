Workshop series to tackle Violence against Women

The NGO Caribbean Development Foundation will soon host a series of workshops in the Eastern Caribbean which members believe is one of the long-term solutions to ending violence against women in the region. The workshops will target NGOs and other organisations that work on the issue of violence against women, family violence in general and violence among young people.

The workshops will provide participants with training on how to counsel men with a history of violence and will be facilitated by Mr. Jonathan Fowler, a British psychiatrist with an extensive background in counselling violent men. President of the foundation Carol Daniel holds much appreciation for the work of NGOs in the CARICOM region on social issues, and pledges to continue providing support to the most vulnerable groups of our societies. Ms Daniel has been known to advocate for regional governments to match the level of commitment exhibited by the NGO sector, when it comes to supporting vulnerable groups in the region.

‘’NGOs provide support to those most vulnerable members of our respective societies in the region, and they do it with very limited resources,” she said. “I think the NGOs in this part of the world are phenomenal, and should be better supported in their efforts.’’

Ms Daniel is hoping that the workshop to be held in Saint Lucia on March 24 and 25 at Coco Palm Hotel will be well attended. The workshop is free to those wishing to participate.