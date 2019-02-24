School Principal Clears the Dusty Air at Emergency PTA Meeting

On February 13, 2019, the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations issued a circular to the parents of the Ave Maria Girls’ Infant School, instructing them to keep their wards home on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 February to “facilitate improvement to the physical plant in order to enhance mobility for students with disabilities”. However, the series of events that led to this two-day inconvenience is far more complicated than initially reported.

SLTU President Julian Monrose was critical of the Education Department’s handling of Ave Maria’s infrastructural upgrade last week.

Back in September 2017 a student whose physical disabilities have confined her to a wheelchair was enrolled at the afore-mentioned school after a late registration. Claudia Edward, the school principal, informed the STAR that she had not known about the child’s condition until she saw her on orientation day. The then kindergartner had been registered through the Department of Education and subsequently enrolled. However, despite the many challenges her condition posed to the school’s staff, Edward claims to have received no communication from that Department regarding the student, until October 2018.

She was then called to a meeting to discuss several related issues, including the child’s treatment at the school. The principal believes that the sudden attention paid to the situation by the Department was related to her refusal to switch the location of a kindergarten class with a Grade 1 class, so that the child in question might be better accommodated.

“She spent an entire year here.” Edward revealed. “She was in kindergarten, which is on the ground floor, but the major problem came about when she moved up to Grade 1, which is on the top floor of the building.” Edward added that keeping the student on the ground floor (along with her entire class), would have required a kindergarten class to be moved upstairs. “There are a lot of safety risks associated with that,” Edward pointed out, “so the school decided against this.”

During the emergency PTA meeting she called on Tuesday, February 19, Edward argued that all five kindergarten classes at the infant school are kept on the ground floor because it would be dangerous for five-year-olds getting used to their new surroundings to be placed in upstairs classrooms.

Still the Education Department insisted, by Edward’s telling, that the Grade 1 class be moved downstairs in order to accommodate the disabled student. The transfer of a Grade 3 class of the Ave Maria Girls’ Primary School, that had been housed for years at the infant school, was chosen. “The Department of Education had discussions with us,” said Edward, adding that the necessary preparations were not made, and the potential health risks not considered. Ultimately, works got underway: “Ramps were built, and students and teachers alike got sick from the cement dust,” said Edward. “Ironically the child’s teacher is one of those still on medical leave. She has developed a serious lung infection.”

The principal complained that in the process her good name has been sullied, and the reputation of the school damaged by what has been appearing in both the mainstream and social media. “This situation has been blown out of proportion,” said Edward, calling out Merphilus James, the President of the National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities. She asked, rhetorically: “Do you know Mr. James has never called me to have a conversation? Not even to ask a question?”

As for the regular media, she said: “This is the first time I’m actually speaking to a reporter about this issue.” She confessed that one unfounded report had actually brought her to tears. “The child’s parents, the mother in particular, are putting information out there to the public, making it look like the principal does not want the child here. If that’s true, how has she spent an entire year here without the Ministry’s assistance or any support whatsoever?”

The STAR reached out to the Department of Education for comment on the situation at Ave Maria Girls’ Infant school but was referred to the February 13 circular, which it said was its official stance on the matter. It states the Department “is committed to honouring the policy that emphasizes ‘No Child Will Be Left Behind’ and also cites Section 14 of the Education Act Chapter 18.01: “All persons are entitled to receive an education programme appropriate to their needs in accordance with this Act.” The circular ends with the Department reiterating its “commitment to provide equal educational opportunities for all students regardless of their physical ability”.

President of the Saint Lucia Teachers’ Union (SLTU), Julian Monrose, who was present at the emergency PTA meeting held at the Ave Maria Girls’ Infant School, argued that the Department’s rationale for the two-day cancellation of school last week does not fly, given that the works should have been done during the Christmas vacation. He added that the illnesses that followed could have been avoided, had the Education Department done things the right way.

Principal Edward said that the student in question has not returned to school since last week’s infrastructure upgrades.