Latest News Features
Eye Spy ~ If Wishes Were Horses (what pun?)
Dear Reader, please consider the following statement and the reaction, then decide for yourself whether or not we have finally reached the bottom of the proverbial cesspool or are on our way to the stars. The expressed concern came from … Continue reading
On the Passing of the Giant, Sir Dwight Venner
He having been so significant a part of it, the world that knew Sir Dwight Venner could not but have stood still on hearing how suddenly the breath left his body. I was as saddened as anyone was bound to … Continue reading
WHAT’S NEW YEARS EVE IF NOT A TIME TO DREAM?
dropcap]So it’s New Year’s Eve. Time to get all dolled up, the better to stuff your face with still more turkey and ham and cheap champers—as if already you’d not had enough the past weekend. You paste on the water … Continue reading
Ring in 2017 with Ultimate Vision Box Party!
If you’re looking for something to do that will really start your New Year on the right track, then look no further than the Vision Box Party, scheduled for Monday, January 2. Organisers are promising an event unlike any other, … Continue reading
A-M-U-S-I-N-G-S – Mandarin
Lately I have been turning my attention towards Mandarin, would you believe it, partly because I love a challenge, but mainly because I hope to be spending much more of my time in Taiwan. It really is a great place … Continue reading
DSH: Only racetrack deal sealed!
Maybe with Christmas in the air MPs on both sides of the aisle had decided at last Tuesday’s House session to keep their guns holstered. Which is not to say the usual shots, cheap and otherwise, were not taken; whether … Continue reading
The Elephant Is Dead . . . Long Live The Elephant!
I’ve often wondered why successive governors general and prime ministers so often see the need to remind us that we are a special breed, resilient beyond compare. There is hardly a throne speech or a budget address on record that … Continue reading
Reopening of Public Schools after Christmas Break
The Department for Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to inform school personnel, parents and the general public that the date for the reopening of school following the Christmas break is Monday, January 9, 2017 and not Wednesday January 4, … Continue reading
Courts Delivers Grocery Hampers to Non Profit Organizations Across the Island
Over thirty grocery hampers were delivered to local non-profit organizations as well as those persons identified as underprivileged in their communities; thanks to local Furniture and Electrical superstore, Courts St Lucia. The delivery of the Grocery hampers follows a … Continue reading
The Region has lost a Great Economist
The Honourable Sir K. Dwight Venner served as Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank from December 1989 to November 2015. Prior to that he served in the position of Director of Finance and Planning for the government of Saint … Continue reading