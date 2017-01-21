Latest News Features
Three Men Drown in Separate Incidents
Kelan Kevin Jn Baptiste still has not seen the face of the man who saved his life. All the 24-year-old remembers is what others have told him about the “Spanish fella” who sprung into action to rescue him minutes after … Continue reading
Book Review • Song & Symphony by John Robert Lee and Shallon Fadlien
The book Song & Symphony is a beautiful orchestral performance by John Robert Lee and Shallon Fadlien. The unusual aspect is that neither Lee nor Fadlien plays a musical instrument. Through painting and poetry they have created “that persistent chord … Continue reading
Youth Awarded for Excellence at National Awards
The Nobel Laureate Festival remains as “festive” as the chairperson of the committee, Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy, promised. The event continued this week with the National Awards of Excellence 2017 which followed the theme “Celebrating Excellence: Fostering National Pride”. … Continue reading
Sex never more risky—and STDs not to blame!
For a minute or two last week I thought I was back in kindergarten. Imagine being surrounded by grown women giggling over a cell phone like naughty little girls enjoying something forbidden. In this instance the forbidden fruit turned out … Continue reading
Invest Saint Lucia: ‘Let’s separate truth from fiction!’
When I hear the false criticisms in the public domain I recall my childhood and the story of Chicken Little. He thought the sky was falling, so he told the King. He got everyone to stand behind what he had … Continue reading
Amusings: The Interbellum
Now that US Isolationism is once again on the cards it is perhaps pertinent to review that last time America retreated into its shell. After 1919, Germans over the age of 20 were given the vote. The German Bank was … Continue reading
UBALDUS: Will He Go Or Will He Stay?
It’s a centuries-old admonition, alas too often forgotten: that the bloody instructions we teach inevitably return to plague the inventor. Also that there’s a reason for every season. It should also be noted that, convenient memories aside, nothing can stop … Continue reading
‘May the next generation curse a government so blind . . .’
T hese days, when we most need it, we hear not a word from Derek Walcott. Blame age, failing health and commitments that leave this genius son of the soil little time for anything other than work. Gone are the … Continue reading
Sandals Foundation Supported Tennis Program Swings in Another Successful Year
2017 brings the total number of children reached through Tiger Tennis InFLOW program over the past two years to over 350. The program, which was initially introduced as a tennis club in 2008, has since been transformed into an Academy … Continue reading
Government Commits to Consultation Process on “Pearl of the Caribbean”
The Government of Saint Lucia in collaboration with Invest Saint Lucia is continuing its informative and consultative process on the “Pearl of the Caribbean” development. On Tuesday January 17th the Government held a press briefing featuring Chairman of Invest Saint … Continue reading