Mon, 09 Jan 2017

20 Courts Customers win $700 worth of Electricity each

Saint Lucia's leading retailer of the world's best brands in home appliances and furniture products, Courts St Lucia, kickstarted the New Year with a special gift for twenty of the company's valued customers. The superstore announced that any customer who

Prime Minister’s New Year Message: Embrace the change!

On Thursday last week Saint Lucia's Prime Minister Allen Chastanet convened his first press conference of the new year. In his opening remarks he cited some anticipated improvements in the justice system, the police in particular. "We have to do

Five Dead After Violent Sunday

  In what is now being dubbed, 'Black Sunday', five Saint Lucians lost their lives in violent circumstances on Sunday, January 8. Police have reported that three men were fatally shot in Jacmel, including 16-year-old Dequan Joseph. The other two

Book Review • The Paperbag Princess – Robert Munsch

New Year, new you and I really hope that reading more, or getting your kids to read, is one of those resolutions that make it through the year. It may be difficult if reading isn't your favourite thing to do

Amusings ~ Tightening Belts

Whenever an economic crisis rears its head, most politicians take the easy way out and decide to reduce costs by cutting back on a multitude of services and investments. But such austerity measures seldom work simply because they never really

Welcome Back Kayra!

It is with much pleasure and a whole lot of pride that I announce the welcome return to the STAR of Ms Kayra Williams, as editor. Pleasure, yes, because it always makes me happy to observe young people confidently pursuing

Teen Nearly Dies After Ingesting Weed Killer

A 16-year-old student of the Choiseul Secondary School recently landed in the hospital after ingesting the deadly weed killer, Gramoxone. Donald Clery of Banse, Laborie, ingested the weed killer at about 6 p.m on Sunday, New Year's Day, in his

New High Commissioner to UK Hits the Ground Running!

Recently appointed Saint Lucia High Commissioner to the UK, Mr. Guy Mayers, recently paid an introductory visit to the homes of Birmingham-based Saint Lucians, at which time he wished them the best in 2017. Birmingham lies some 120 miles north

Family and Friends Remember Sir Dwight Venner

Sir Dwight Venner was the man with the twinkle in his eye that Caribbean people won't soon forget. Kind of like Santa Claus, in the generosity of his time and talent, and even more so when it came to showering

Due Diligence Begins at Home . . . like Charity!

Soon after the Allan Louisy administration replaced that of John Compton I sought the counsel of the almost attorney-general-for-life and a long-time friend, Parry Husbands. I needed to know the options of a citizen concerned about the outcome of a

Where Have All The Facebucks Gone?

When Will Commuters and Bus Operators Have a Real Terminal?
Sports Icon Plays His Last Match!
How Many More Diabetics Will Die For Lack Of Proper Medical Attention?
Will Libel Suit Blow Open IMPACS Secrets?
ARC 2016 ENDS WITH AN EVENING OF CELEBRATION

Sports Icon Plays His Last Match!
5 surprising ways to make waking up a breeze
The return of Olympian Levern Spencer
Stage set for Digicel Northern Zone Club Championship
Sandals Resorts Makes Move To Tobago

Felix to business community: It’s Not For Government To Create Jobs!
India Makes Historic State Visit
CIBC FIRST CARIBBEAN RAISES OVER USD $350,000 FOR CANCER, SET TO HOST ITS FIFTH WALK FOR THE CURE
HR Wise empowers the youth through EDGE Summer Program
