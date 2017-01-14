Latest News Features

Mon, 16 Jan 2017

Book Review • A Small Place – Jamaica Kincaid

This is the third time I’m reviewing a book by Jamaica Kincaid. Every time I do, I get swallowed into the strangeness of her short but not so sweet prose. Reading her work is like sinning: it leaves you with … Continue reading

South-South Co-operation a Priority for Moroccan Embassy

Weeks after presenting his Letters of Credence to Saint Lucia’s Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy at an official ceremony, Aberrahim Kadmiri, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to English-speaking islands in the Caribbean including Saint Lucia, Jamaica, St Kitts & … Continue reading

I Wish For Helen Three Golden Rings!

The new year presents a time to look back at the challenges of the previous year and most of us look ahead to correcting things that were poorly executed, resolving to improve in the current year. Last January I failed … Continue reading

Amusings: Presidential Pussy Grabbers

Donald Trump will be the latest in a proud procession of Presidential Pussy Grabbers. Thomas Jefferson was apparently against slavery despite having slaves of his own on his plantation at Monticello. Sally Hemings was his light-skinned slave. He fathered five … Continue reading

Police Controversially Shoot Marigot Man!

The new year has only just begun but already we’ve recorded eight deaths—six of which occurred on what most Saint Lucians consider the holiest day of the week, “family day” – Sunday. Most of the killings occurred near the victims’ … Continue reading

Get Yourself an Education that also Includes the Facts of Life!

As a child you grow up hearing your parents preach about the importance of manners and education, the morals and ethics that will help you become successful in this life. Females hear about the attitudes that determine a good woman … Continue reading

SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam Party

SHE Caribbean, partnering with the ‘Dress a Girl Around the World’ campaign and other sponsors, last Saturday hosted a special day of celebration for 25 young ladies from the New Beginning Transit Home. Dubbed the SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam … Continue reading

Governor General applauds Festive Additions to Nobel Laureate Celebrations

Tuesday, January 10th marked the official launch of the 2017 Nobel Laureate Festival. The Nobel Laureate Festival Committee, chaired by Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy, hosted a press launch at Government House to introduce the newly-deemed festival. The overall coordinator, … Continue reading

Liars Unbelievable Even When They Speak The Truth

As the story goes: A boy called Peter lived with his parents in a village on the hillside. His parents, like most of the other people in the village, were sheep farmers. Everybody took turns to look after the sheep … Continue reading

Doesn’t Anybody Talk Straight Anymore?

He penned neither poems nor plays. At any rate, not for public consumption. On occasion he cited Scripture but never Shakespearean sonnets. He was not obviously blessed with the gift of the gab, as was say, George Odlum. Remarkably soft-spoken, … Continue reading

2Nite Magazine

More 2nite Magazine

Sports & Health Inc.

More Sports & Health Inc
Book Titles by Rick Wayne (Available on Amazon/Kindle)

Photo of the Week

Commentary & Archives

Where Have All The Facebucks Gone?

When Will Commuters and Bus Operators Have a Real Terminal?
Sports Icon Plays His Last Match!
How Many More Diabetics Will Die For Lack Of Proper Medical Attention?
Will Libel Suit Blow Open IMPACS Secrets?
More Commentary

Sports & Health & Archives

ARC 2016 ENDS WITH AN EVENING OF CELEBRATION

Sports Icon Plays His Last Match!
5 surprising ways to make waking up a breeze
The return of Olympian Levern Spencer
Stage set for Digicel Northern Zone Club Championship
More Sports Stories

Business

Sandals Resorts Makes Move To Tobago

Felix to business community: It’s Not For Government To Create Jobs!
India Makes Historic State Visit
CIBC FIRST CARIBBEAN RAISES OVER USD $350,000 FOR CANCER, SET TO HOST ITS FIFTH WALK FOR THE CURE
HR Wise empowers the youth through EDGE Summer Program
More Business Stories
%d bloggers like this: