Often the best things are unexpected!
Iwill not soon get over my perplexities about dating, and the hypocrisy that often comes with it. I had been hoping that my move into singledom would come with greater understanding of the whole pursuit to love, lust and everything … Continue reading
Editor’s Letter – February 4th
The recent double homicide in La Clery touched a raw nerve nationwide. Especially affected were people who lived close to the crime and were familiar with the butchered victims and their suddenly orphaned children. One individual, a bus driver caught … Continue reading
Cuba and Saint Lucia Remember Revolutionaries
It was a double celebration this week in recognition of the 164th anniversary of the birth of Cuba’s national hero José Martí, and the 58th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution. January 28th marked the birth date of … Continue reading
Business Award Winners Hopeful for Thriving Local Economy
There was something hopeful in the air for local business with the hosting of the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Awards last Saturday. The event attracted leaders and the rank and file of the island’s business community. Awards up for … Continue reading
Former Speaker is New Ombudsman
National Lotteries Authority Supports School Sports
The National Lotteries Authority of Saint Lucia was pleased to announce on January 30th that it would be contributing to the annual school sports programme. Speaking at the event held at the Financial Adminstrative Centre, Pointe Seraphine, the Chairman of … Continue reading
The Battle Against Crime Goes On!
Saint Lucia’s crime situation is a popular topic of discussion among saints and sinners alike. But seldom do you hear about its possible causes. I add my own analysis perchance to contribute to sensible research and how we may finally … Continue reading
Nobel Laureate Week: Sir Derek Walcott’s Theatre Festival: Ti Jean and His Brothers
This year’s edition of the Sir Derek Walcott Schools’ Theatre Festival focused on the classic Caribbean play, ‘Ti Jean and His Brothers’. It was my first time attending the event that forms a part of the annual Nobel Laureate celebrations … Continue reading
Amusings: Trumpet Blowing
When dealing with congenital liars it is important to remember that, sooner or later, they will begin to mix up reality and fantasy. Fortunately for the world, Trump reached that point several decades ago and now lives in an alternative … Continue reading
STAR PERSON OF 2016: WHO ELSE BUT THE MIRACLE MAN?
Even before he had trumpeted to the world his Neanderthal propensity for grabbing ‘em “by the pussy”; before in kiss-and-tell fashion he shared on-air with singular shock jock Howard Stern his incestophile fascination with his own daughter’s posterior; before he … Continue reading