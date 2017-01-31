Latest News Features
La Luna – Tales by Moonlight on Nobel Laureate Festival Calendar!
Silver Shadow Performing Arts Academy in celebration of its 25th Anniversary is once again pleased to collaborate with the Nobel Laureate Committee in celebration of the Nobel Laureate Festival 2017, with an evening of dance. The Silver Shadow Performing Arts
Digicel Launches New App for Music Lovers – d’Music
As the region's leader in telecommunications and entertainment, Digicel has unveiled yet another amazing product offering to the Saint Lucian market. Digicel prepaid customers will now be able to stream and download from a catalogue of over 25 million songs
Person of the Year: Readers’ Choice
Our recent Year in Review online poll resulted in a flood of responses from readers all keen to share their choice of STAR Person of the Year for 2016. The responses ranged from politicians and musicians, to athletes and other
8th Annual St Lucia Business Awards
Windward and Leeward Brewery Ltd, emerged as the 2017 Business of the Year winner at the 2017 St. Lucia Business Awards. The gala event hosted at the Johnson Centre took place on January 28 as the closing event for St.
Fond Doux Wins Award of Excellence
Fond Doux Plantation & Resort has received its first award of 2017, a Recognition of Excellence by HotelsCombined. This Australian-based hotel meta search company has started an extensive survey covering different types of accommodations. This survey is based on gathering
Jamaica Kincaid Revisits ‘The Star Apple Kingdom’ at Walcott Lecture
As the Nobel Laureate Festival continues, the organising committee and the Cultural Development Foundation hosted the most anticipated event of it all: The Nobel Laureate Lecture on Tuesday, January 24th. The lecture "Our Homer: Derek Walcott" was given by world-renowned
Air Born Academy Soaring into 2017
Described by conceptualizers as 'the world's first and only digital audio and music business programme', The Air Born Academy is a state-of-the-art recording facility located right here in Saint Lucia. The Academy is recognised by The Institute of Audio Research
WHY IS MADAM SPEAKER ALLOWING HERSELF TO BE IGNORED?
This issue in its holistic perception bothers me since I am of the firm opinion and belief that the position I have taken in the matter of the Deputy Speaker is the correct one. I am bothered because of the
Queen of the Carnival
The Queen of the Carnival, Carnival Sailing's newest addition, was launched on January 14th. A special launch event was held to officially introduce the one-of-a-kind custom-built luxury day charter catamaran to the public, where representatives from Carnival Sailing shared with
Amusings: Scot-Free
At the wedding of our son to our daughter-in-law to be, one of his employees, his right-hand man and best friend, held the traditional best man's speech, part of which entails 'roasting' the bride and groom. Johann, the Swedish best