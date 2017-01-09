Latest News Features
20 Courts Customers win $700 worth of Electricity each
Saint Lucia’s leading retailer of the world’s best brands in home appliances and furniture products, Courts St Lucia, kickstarted the New Year with a special gift for twenty of the company’s valued customers. The superstore announced that any customer who … Continue reading
Prime Minister’s New Year Message: Embrace the change!
On Thursday last week Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet convened his first press conference of the new year. In his opening remarks he cited some anticipated improvements in the justice system, the police in particular. “We have to do … Continue reading
Five Dead After Violent Sunday
In what is now being dubbed, ‘Black Sunday’, five Saint Lucians lost their lives in violent circumstances on Sunday, January 8. Police have reported that three men were fatally shot in Jacmel, including 16-year-old Dequan Joseph. The other two … Continue reading
Book Review • The Paperbag Princess – Robert Munsch
New Year, new you and I really hope that reading more, or getting your kids to read, is one of those resolutions that make it through the year. It may be difficult if reading isn’t your favourite thing to do … Continue reading
Amusings ~ Tightening Belts
Whenever an economic crisis rears its head, most politicians take the easy way out and decide to reduce costs by cutting back on a multitude of services and investments. But such austerity measures seldom work simply because they never really … Continue reading
Welcome Back Kayra!
It is with much pleasure and a whole lot of pride that I announce the welcome return to the STAR of Ms Kayra Williams, as editor. Pleasure, yes, because it always makes me happy to observe young people confidently pursuing … Continue reading
Teen Nearly Dies After Ingesting Weed Killer
A 16-year-old student of the Choiseul Secondary School recently landed in the hospital after ingesting the deadly weed killer, Gramoxone. Donald Clery of Banse, Laborie, ingested the weed killer at about 6 p.m on Sunday, New Year’s Day, in his … Continue reading
New High Commissioner to UK Hits the Ground Running!
Recently appointed Saint Lucia High Commissioner to the UK, Mr. Guy Mayers, recently paid an introductory visit to the homes of Birmingham-based Saint Lucians, at which time he wished them the best in 2017. Birmingham lies some 120 miles north … Continue reading
Family and Friends Remember Sir Dwight Venner
Sir Dwight Venner was the man with the twinkle in his eye that Caribbean people won’t soon forget. Kind of like Santa Claus, in the generosity of his time and talent, and even more so when it came to showering … Continue reading
Due Diligence Begins at Home . . . like Charity!
Soon after the Allan Louisy administration replaced that of John Compton I sought the counsel of the almost attorney-general-for-life and a long-time friend, Parry Husbands. I needed to know the options of a citizen concerned about the outcome of a … Continue reading