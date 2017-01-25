Latest News Features
Air Caraibes Increases Airlift to St Lucia
Airlift into St Lucia from the French market is about to increase with an additional aircraft, with more seats from Air Caraibes. Currently serving as a commuter airline from the French Caribbean and connecting customers into Europe, Air Caraibes operates into
Sandals Partners With Marriott to Introduce AC Hotels Brand to Caribbean
Sandals Resorts International (SRI) announced a new partnership with Marriott International, Inc. to bring AC Hotels by Marriott® – the modern, design-driven, lifestyle brand – to the Caribbean. This is the first partnership between the hospitality companies and the first
ITC SUPPORT TEPA TO PROGRESS NATIONAL EXPORT STRATEGY
A one week mission to Saint Lucia by a team from the Geneva-based International Trade Centre (ITC) commenced on Tuesday January 24, 2017. The mission has a three-fold purpose to conduct an initial assessment of Saint Lucia's export development program,
CTU to Demo Communication App for People With Disabilities
There are a growing number of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Caribbean. A study by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) in 2012 reveals that approximately 5.4 percent of the population in this region live
Peter and Company Distribution rolls out its Best for Chamber Awards!
For the second year running Peter and Company Distribution (PCD) will be integrating some of its premier brands into what has become the Oscars of the business community. The annual Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Business Awards
La Luna – Tales by Moonlight on Nobel Laureate Festival Calendar!
Silver Shadow Performing Arts Academy, in celebration of its 25th anniversary, is once again pleased to collaborate with the Nobel Laureate Committee in celebration of the Nobel Laureate Festival 2017, with an evening of dance. The Silver Shadow Performing Arts
Official opening of the exhibition “St. Omer, a Saint Lucian family of artists”
The Embassies of Mexico and Spain will collaborate with the Saint Omer family in the exhibition "St. Omer, a Saint Lucian family of artists", which will take place at the Embassy of Mexico in Vigie, from January 25th to February
Third Staging of the Most Colourful Fun Run!
For the third year running, Liive Productions' Dash Independence Colour Run is all set to add some more colour to the landscape of official activities for the commemoration of the 38th anniversary of the island's independence. Slated for February 19th,
Three Men Drown in Separate Incidents
Kelan Kevin Jn Baptiste still has not seen the face of the man who saved his life. All the 24-year-old remembers is what others have told him about the "Spanish fella" who sprung into action to rescue him minutes after
Book Review • Song & Symphony by John Robert Lee and Shallon Fadlien
The book Song & Symphony is a beautiful orchestral performance by John Robert Lee and Shallon Fadlien. The unusual aspect is that neither Lee nor Fadlien plays a musical instrument. Through painting and poetry they have created "that persistent chord