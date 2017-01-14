Latest News Features
Book Review • A Small Place – Jamaica Kincaid
This is the third time I’m reviewing a book by Jamaica Kincaid. Every time I do, I get swallowed into the strangeness of her short but not so sweet prose. Reading her work is like sinning: it leaves you with … Continue reading
South-South Co-operation a Priority for Moroccan Embassy
Weeks after presenting his Letters of Credence to Saint Lucia’s Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy at an official ceremony, Aberrahim Kadmiri, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to English-speaking islands in the Caribbean including Saint Lucia, Jamaica, St Kitts & … Continue reading
I Wish For Helen Three Golden Rings!
The new year presents a time to look back at the challenges of the previous year and most of us look ahead to correcting things that were poorly executed, resolving to improve in the current year. Last January I failed … Continue reading
Amusings: Presidential Pussy Grabbers
Donald Trump will be the latest in a proud procession of Presidential Pussy Grabbers. Thomas Jefferson was apparently against slavery despite having slaves of his own on his plantation at Monticello. Sally Hemings was his light-skinned slave. He fathered five … Continue reading
Police Controversially Shoot Marigot Man!
The new year has only just begun but already we’ve recorded eight deaths—six of which occurred on what most Saint Lucians consider the holiest day of the week, “family day” – Sunday. Most of the killings occurred near the victims’ … Continue reading
Get Yourself an Education that also Includes the Facts of Life!
As a child you grow up hearing your parents preach about the importance of manners and education, the morals and ethics that will help you become successful in this life. Females hear about the attitudes that determine a good woman … Continue reading
SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam Party
SHE Caribbean, partnering with the ‘Dress a Girl Around the World’ campaign and other sponsors, last Saturday hosted a special day of celebration for 25 young ladies from the New Beginning Transit Home. Dubbed the SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam … Continue reading
Governor General applauds Festive Additions to Nobel Laureate Celebrations
Tuesday, January 10th marked the official launch of the 2017 Nobel Laureate Festival. The Nobel Laureate Festival Committee, chaired by Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy, hosted a press launch at Government House to introduce the newly-deemed festival. The overall coordinator, … Continue reading
Liars Unbelievable Even When They Speak The Truth
As the story goes: A boy called Peter lived with his parents in a village on the hillside. His parents, like most of the other people in the village, were sheep farmers. Everybody took turns to look after the sheep … Continue reading
Doesn’t Anybody Talk Straight Anymore?
He penned neither poems nor plays. At any rate, not for public consumption. On occasion he cited Scripture but never Shakespearean sonnets. He was not obviously blessed with the gift of the gab, as was say, George Odlum. Remarkably soft-spoken, … Continue reading