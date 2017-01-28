Latest News Features
Air Born Academy Soaring into 2017
Described by conceptualizers as ‘the world’s first and only digital audio and music business programme’, The Air Born Academy is a state-of-the-art recording facility located right here in Saint Lucia. The Academy is recognised by The Institute of Audio Research … Continue reading
WHY IS MADAM SPEAKER ALLOWING HERSELF TO BE IGNORED?
This issue in its holistic perception bothers me since I am of the firm opinion and belief that the position I have taken in the matter of the Deputy Speaker is the correct one. I am bothered because of the … Continue reading
Queen of the Carnival
The Queen of the Carnival, Carnival Sailing’s newest addition, was launched on January 14th. A special launch event was held to officially introduce the one-of-a-kind custom-built luxury day charter catamaran to the public, where representatives from Carnival Sailing shared with … Continue reading
Amusings: Scot-Free
At the wedding of our son to our daughter-in-law to be, one of his employees, his right-hand man and best friend, held the traditional best man’s speech, part of which entails ‘roasting’ the bride and groom. Johann, the Swedish best … Continue reading
Did DSH Threaten the People’s Dependence on Short-sighted Politicians?
Like many others who call Saint Lucia home or were merely attracted by its beauty and charm, I have pondered the opposition to the Desert Star Holdings initiative and its genesis. I wondered why the former government kept the DSH … Continue reading
2016 Revisited!
The year began with news good and not so good—but mainly bad. With much of the citizenry, the pregnant particularly, concerned about the worsening word on the Zika virus, and with news fake and otherwise of confirmed cases in neighboring … Continue reading
Bad News For Gobats, Bad News For St Lucia!
I know I run the risk of my meaning being lost or misconstrued. And yes (to paraphrase Frank Sinatra) I hear the warning voice that yells and repeats in my ear: “Don’t you know little fool you never can win … Continue reading
Two More Homicides for January
A post mortem was conducted upon the body of Peter Desir, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a shooting incident, at Rosehill, Castries, on Thursday, January 26, 2017. The post mortem examination, conducted by Dr. Heather Emmanuel, revealed that Peter Desir … Continue reading
Eight countries receive disaster training in Trinidad and Tobago
The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) have convened a four-day training course in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, to improve the ability of policymakers from eight Caribbean countries … Continue reading
Gastroenteritis Alert: Rise in Reported Gastroenteritis Cases
The Ministry of Health and Wellness has noted an increase in the number of reported Gastroenteritis cases by persons accessing the public health service. Epidemiological data generated by the public health surveillance system at the Ministry of Health and Wellness … Continue reading