Sun, 29 Jan 2017

Air Born Academy Soaring into 2017

Described by conceptualizers as ‘the world’s first and only digital audio and music business programme’, The Air Born Academy is a state-of-the-art recording facility located right here in Saint Lucia. The Academy is recognised by The Institute of Audio Research … Continue reading

WHY IS MADAM SPEAKER ALLOWING HERSELF TO BE IGNORED?

This issue in its holistic perception bothers me since I am of the firm opinion and belief that the position I have taken in the matter of the Deputy Speaker is the correct one. I am bothered because of the … Continue reading

Queen of the Carnival

The Queen of the Carnival, Carnival Sailing’s newest addition, was launched on January 14th. A special launch event was held to officially introduce the one-of-a-kind custom-built luxury day charter catamaran to the public, where representatives from Carnival Sailing shared with … Continue reading

Amusings: Scot-Free

At the wedding of our son to our daughter-in-law to be, one of his employees, his right-hand man and best friend, held the traditional best man’s speech, part of which entails ‘roasting’ the bride and groom. Johann, the Swedish best … Continue reading

Did DSH Threaten the People’s Dependence on Short-sighted Politicians?

Like many others who call Saint Lucia home or were merely attracted by its beauty and charm, I have pondered the opposition to the Desert Star Holdings initiative and its genesis. I wondered why the former government kept the DSH … Continue reading

2016 Revisited!

The year began with news good and not so good—but mainly bad. With much of the citizenry, the pregnant particularly, concerned about the worsening word on the Zika virus, and with news fake and otherwise of confirmed cases in neighboring … Continue reading

Bad News For Gobats, Bad News For St Lucia!

I know I run the risk of my meaning being lost or misconstrued. And yes (to paraphrase Frank Sinatra) I hear the warning voice that yells and repeats in my ear: “Don’t you know little fool you never can win … Continue reading

Two More Homicides for January

A post mortem was conducted upon the body of Peter Desir, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a shooting incident, at Rosehill, Castries, on Thursday, January 26, 2017. The post mortem examination, conducted by Dr. Heather Emmanuel, revealed that Peter Desir … Continue reading

Eight countries receive disaster training in Trinidad and Tobago

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) have convened a four-day training course in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, to improve the ability of policymakers from eight Caribbean countries … Continue reading

Gastroenteritis Alert: Rise in Reported Gastroenteritis Cases

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has noted an increase in the number of reported Gastroenteritis cases by persons accessing the public health service. Epidemiological data generated by the public health surveillance system at the Ministry of Health and Wellness … Continue reading

Where Have All The Facebucks Gone?

When Will Commuters and Bus Operators Have a Real Terminal?
Sports Icon Plays His Last Match!
How Many More Diabetics Will Die For Lack Of Proper Medical Attention?
Will Libel Suit Blow Open IMPACS Secrets?
ARC 2016 ENDS WITH AN EVENING OF CELEBRATION

Sports Icon Plays His Last Match!
5 surprising ways to make waking up a breeze
The return of Olympian Levern Spencer
Stage set for Digicel Northern Zone Club Championship
Sandals Resorts Makes Move To Tobago

Felix to business community: It’s Not For Government To Create Jobs!
India Makes Historic State Visit
CIBC FIRST CARIBBEAN RAISES OVER USD $350,000 FOR CANCER, SET TO HOST ITS FIFTH WALK FOR THE CURE
HR Wise empowers the youth through EDGE Summer Program
