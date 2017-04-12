4 Insurance Plans You Should Check Out in 2017

While paying monthly premiums and deductibles can be frustrating to say the least, insurance is a necessary evil that keeps us protected no matter what life throws our way. Insurance isn’t limited to medical concerns, and there are many insurance plans that can provide extra measures of protection. Consider these five different types of insurance plans and make an investment in your safety this year.

Pet Insurance

Our pets are truly members of our family, but when it comes to pet insurance, you’ll likely hear vehement proposals on both sides of the argument. That being said, if you’ve ever paid an expensive veterinarian’s bill for your pup or kitten, you know that it can be extremely important to have some type of coverage in place. A thousand dollars for an emergency after-hours appointment simply for the vet to simply tell you your dog swallowed another one of your shoelaces? You better believe that it’s happened to pet owners before. Emergency appointments can easily cost thousands of dollars, especially if surgery is required after Fido swallowed something he shouldn’t have. Because pet insurance is relatively new, you’ll be hard pressed to find a standard policy. Because of this, putting in work to find the best value for your premiums is important. Check out a site like ASPCAPetInsurance.com to check out available plans.

Identity Theft Insurance

Identity theft continues to be a pervasive problem across the globe. As security systems become more advanced, so too do scam artists and thieves. Protecting your personal information has never been more important, but even the most rigid of safeguards can still be left vulnerable to wily thieves. Getting the utmost protection from identity theft means investing in identity theft insurance. While policies can differ, most cover reimbursement up to the sum insured limits for expenses incurred to help restore your identity. This may cover legal expenses and third party expenses that may have been placed on your account fraudulently.

Wedding Insurance

Will the church bells be ringing for you in the near future? If you’re going to the chapel, or you’re paying for the nuptials of your child, you’ve likely found that expenses have exceeded your original budgeting plans. Wedding planning has a knack for digging up unforeseen costs. While hopefully the wedding goes off without a hitch (forgive the pun), wedding insurance can be a worthy consideration. Because the big day constitutes such a large investment, it’s a good idea to have an insurance plan in place. Whether there’s a death in the family, sudden illness, or extenuating circumstances, you’ll be glad you had inexpensive wedding insurance should something come up. Always be sure to read the fine print; your insurance provider likely won’t shell out the big bucks if the wedding in question was rained out or the caterer got into a car accident, but the coverage generally goes over the basic expenses.

Burial Insurance

Death isn’t a fun topic to think about, and neither is funeral planning. Unfortunately, it’s an inevitability we must all deal with. If you don’t have life insurance, funeral insurance becomes very important. This type of insurance is meant to handle the final expenses that come after someone’s passing. As the modern burial can cost more than $10,000, it’s important to have plans in place that can help your loved ones handle expenses should the worst happen. Choosing what type of burial insurance plan fits your needs can be difficult, but assessing your options is important.

If you’re looking to protect yourself, your family, and your investments, consider the unique insurance plans you may have never pondered before. Whether you’re looking for funeral insurance or pet insurance, use these key tips to make a solid decision.