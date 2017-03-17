Sir Derek Walcott is dead. Relatives and sources close to the Saint Lucian poet and playwright who had been suffering with health issues have confirmed that he passed away in the early hours of Friday morning. Walcott received the 1992 Nobel Prize in Literature. He was Professor of Poetry at the University of Essex from 2010 to 2013. The Star will provide more details when they become available.
He could not it anymore DHS was the last straw. Walk good Walcott. Walk good.
Nou ped an gwan nom adan caraib la épi le mond Missié té bwila épi sa bel page i ékri Pou tout moun sintlici Foss épi courag
