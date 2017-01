Fond Doux Plantation & Resort has received its first award of 2017, a Recognition of Excellence by HotelsCombined. This Australian-based hotel meta search company has started an extensive survey covering different types of accommodations. This survey is based on gathering data from millions of guest reviews, and translating them to an official Recognition of Excellence. The award recognises and honours hotels that have achieved outstanding customer satisfaction. “This is the first time we have been recognised by HotelsCombined and naturally we are thrilled to receive the award,” said Eroline Lamontagne, co-owner of Fond Doux. “The award is based on feedback from our past guests, so we are humbled by their generous accolades.” HotelsCombined undertook the largest analysis of customer opinions online, across millions of points of data, allowing it to have a complete and comprehensive understanding of over one million hotels worldwide, which took its team of data experts months to finalise. “This award represents the consistent and professional work of our team at Fond Doux who pride themselves on delivering exceptional customer service and high quality accommodations as a way of life,” said Lamontagne. The HotelsCombined Recognition of Excellence is not a ranking list, but a group of outstanding accommodations based on a strict set of criteria. For example, to be considered, properties must be rated 9 (or higher) out of 10 with a minimum of 100 customer reviews on the HotelsCombined site. The award follows a banner year in 2016 which saw Fond Doux receiving awards and accolades including a World Boutique Award as The America’s Best Sustainable Boutique Hotel, a TripExpert 2016 Editors’ Choice Award, a fourth consecutive Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor for both hotel and restaurant, and a third straight Travel Weekly Magellan Award.

