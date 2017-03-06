Health Minister Condemns Violence at VH

Minister for Health and Wellness Senator Hon. Mary Isaac has strongly condemned the violent incident with occurred at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Victoria Hospital on the weekend. The incident had members of staff and clients traumatized and running for cover while men armed with cutlasses actively pursued a patient brought in earlier with lacerations to his body.

” The government of St. Lucia and the Ministry of Health is strongly disturbed by the horrible incident perpetrated by criminal elements on the grounds of one of our hospitals during this week. We stand together with the people of St. Lucia to condemn all such acts of violence. This message is to inform everyone that acts of violence will not be tolerated at our health institutions and I am calling on those involved in the justice system to prosecute and swiftly expedite criminal charges against those criminals to the full extent of the law. We need the hands of justice in this case to act quickly so that the perpetrators can be dealt with and taught a valuable lesson.

This has impacted our entire society and traumatized the staff and people of St. Lucia and it should not go unpunished. I call on the lawyers and others who will be involved in this case to put country before pocket before family and before friends in an effort to do away with the crime surge that we are experiencing.

I pray that all those who suffered as a result of this act find comfort in the fact that justice will be executed expeditiously.”

The minister called on the public to stand with the government to denounce such acts of violence on the island particularly in our institutions of care. The Minister for Health is current out of state at an important meeting with the Pan American Health Organization in Washington DC.