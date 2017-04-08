House of Cads?

Written by Toni Nicholas | April 8, 2017

House Speaker Leonne John. It’s anyone’s guess how deeply she desires the protection of a deputy gun!

As I sat within the not so hallowed halls of the House of Assembly on Tuesday I couldn’t help wondering when the shenanigans would begin. Would it start before the arrival of the Mace and the Speaker? Immediately after?  I also wondered how many of the attendant MPs actually listened to the day’s prayer, delivered by the current captain of the Salvation Army, especially the admonition that “you should not lose zeal to do all the good that you could”.

Tuesday’s sitting was preceded by outpourings of love, love, love, with MPs from both sides brotherly-hugging one another. Or so it seemed on Laborie Street, outside the House. In the meantime a handful of protestors – former NICE workers whose contracts had run their course – shouted threats at the government MPs while over-zealous TV reporters  shoved mics and cameras in their faces. More than the regular number of police hovered around them.

Inside the House, there were more exchanges of pleasantries, even as the protesters took their seats in the area of the gallery usually occupied by opposition supporters. An especially remarkable sight was Castries Southeast MP Guy Joseph sharing laughs with his defeated rival Joachim Henry. Also Castries South MP Ernest Hilaire up and close with Choiseul MP Bradley Felix. Dominic Fedee embraced every MP within reach.

But two MPs held their sections, both stone-faced:  Castries Central MP Sarah Flood Beaubrun and the MP for Vieux Fort South Dr. Kenny Anthony who stayed close to those who until June 6 last year were referred to as his flock. His shepherd’s position now belonged to Philip J. Pierre, MP for Castries East.

The day’s session got under way with the ritual farce concerning the election of a deputy Speaker. There was a small difference this time around: MP for Gros Islet Lenard Montoute nominated Kenny Anthony. He declined “with alacrity”. Leader of the Opposition Phillip J Pierre was nominated by Soufriere MP Herold Stanislas. Pierre too declined.

On the basis that “you all taking the House for a pappy-show” Vieux Fort North MP Moses Jn Baptiste also turned down the Babonneau MP’s nomination.

The fireworks began when the Speaker announced that a motion by the Castries South MP had been deferred because the PM was not ready to debate it. Following several salvos between the Speaker and a protesting Hilaire, the opposition did what for several years they have done whenever there is disagreement in the House: they walked out en masse to be surrounded outside by thirsty press personnel bearing videocams and audio recorders. Perhaps the day’s most memorable aside came from Guy Joseph who had once questioned another Speaker about his role. This time around Joseph’s question was tossed at the Castries South MP: “You think that’s West Indies cricket board? You don’t know your role?” Doubtless the SLP’s private videographer captured enough of the excitement to keep Facebook addicts in stitches for a while, at least until the next House session!

Share your feedback with us.

Comment on this

← Go Back | Headlines | Local Back to Top ↑
THE STAR Newspaper
Magazines available in THE STAR Newspaper
2nite Magazine
Sports & Health Inc

Entertainment & Archives

Ricky T and Eempey Slicker Release New Music Video

758 Naturals Turns One!
LEEBORATION THE CONCERT IS COMING
Exploring the Artistic Side of St. Lucians
More Entertainment Stories

Tit Bits & Archives

Ask not what Helen can do for you . . .

Thousands take PineHill Walk!
Abolition and Emancipation
Trop Twel may very well be the secret formula for playing mass and winning!
More Bits

Lifestyle & Archives

It’s a Man’s World . . . Really?

Often the best things are unexpected!
SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam Party
St Lucian Sculptor Making Waves Internationally
More Lifestyle Stories

  • 2Nite Magazine TV

    2Nite Magazine's Candid Camera

    You never know where 2Nite Magazine will capture you next. You may very well be the next one 'caught on candid camera' at the next event!! If its HIP and its HAPPENING, then its in 2Nite! Hosted by: Faye-Chantelle Mondesir (Empress Faye)

    Posted by 2nite Magazine on Friday, 22 January 2016

  • Contact us via WhatsApp with news on 1 758 720 2896

    What's App
    Send us your news or contact us with your story via What's App.

  • Sound your voice and cast your ballot!

  • Poll for the week

    See all polls and results

  • TALK or VENT here!

    TALK or VENT constructively and share your feedback on our weekly news and stories. CONSTRUCTIVE talk is welcome. You have a voice with The STAR Newspaper!
    TALK or VENT constructively and share your feedback on our weekly news and stories. CONSTRUCTIVE talk is welcome. You have a voice with The STAR Newspaper!

  • Subscribe for latest news and updates

    Enter your email address to subscribe and receive latest news and updates via email.

  • The St.Lucia STAR Newspaper

    The St.Lucia STAR Newspaper

  • STAR Articles