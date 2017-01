La Luna – Tales by Moonlight on Nobel Laureate Festival Calendar!

Silver Shadow Performing Arts Academy, in celebration of its 25th anniversary, is once again pleased to collaborate with the Nobel Laureate Committee in celebration of the Nobel Laureate Festival 2017, with an evening of dance.

The Silver Shadow Performing Arts Academy presents ‘La Luna – Tales by Moonlight’ on February 3rd and 4th, 2017 at the National Cultural Centre. The production will consist of three showings commencing with a matinee for primary and secondary schools at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd. The opening night event happens at 8 p.m. that evening with a grand finale set for Saturday, February 4th at 8 p.m.

According to organisers, ‘La Luna – Tales by Moonlight’ comprises the untold stories of our subconscious minds revealed in a series of dreams that occur beneath the moonlit night.

“The moon’s guiding light through the evening also serves to guide the faithful sleepers as they become immersed in their dreams,” a press statement about the event reads. “It is these dreams that reveal their desires, troubles, aspirations, history, hopes and fears. It is beneath La Luna that these stories unfold to reveal their true self and it is through La Luna’s guidance that dreams unravel to become the realities of tomorrow.”

‘La Luna – Tales by Moonlight’ was conceptualised and choreographed by Silver Shadow Artistic Director, Barry George and will be performed by an amazing cast of talented, dedicated dancers who will illuminate the stage with creative movements on a background of modern technology.

“The Academy is very proud of its eighth production in collaboration with the Nobel Laureate festival,” the release mentions. “The hope is that this relationship will continue to blossom in the future.”

The Silver Shadow Performing Arts Academy staging its production during the Nobel Laureate celebrations has become a signature event, and has inspired the organisation to continuously pursue and execute work of the highest excellence, which is in keeping with the Festival’s theme for 2017 – ‘Celebrating Excellence: Fostering National Pride’.