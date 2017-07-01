Prime Minister Thanks Outgoing Mexican Ambassador for “Setting the Bar So High”

His Excellency Luis Manuel Lopez Moreno, Ambassador of the United States of Mexico to Saint Lucia and the OECS, was on Monday, June 26, 2017 presented with the Saint Lucia Medal of Honour by Her Excellency Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy. The Award is presented to a person who has rendered eminent service of national importance to Saint Lucia or has performed an outstanding brave or humane act to a national of Saint Lucia or other country.

Ambassador Moreno began his service in Saint Lucia in January 2014 and his tour of duty has been characterized by his commitment to seeing initiatives to their successful completion, his diligence in ensuring that they were delivered within the time frame originally proposed, and his infectious enthusiasm in the execution and implementation of these initiatives.

Speaking during the ceremony at Government House, Minister with responsibility for External Affairs Honourable Sarah Flood-Beaubrun noted that the Ambassador had been “a man on the move and on a mission”.

“He has created such an impression,” noted Minister Flood-Beaubrun. “We really want to take the opportunity today to thank you for what you have done for Saint Lucia and to say what a privilege it is for us to be able to thank your government in such a special way.”

During his remarks, Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet explained that Ambassador Moreno had made a mark on the current and previous administrations.

“Today, more so than ever as a small developing country, we have to appreciate the support of all our sister countries in this region. Many countries are facing their own development needs, and to still continue to be benevolent is something that we must always find in our hearts to recognize and cherish,” said Prime Minister Chastanet. “We are here today not only because of the contributions of the people and Government of Mexico but the particular enthusiasm, emotion and sincerity in which that benevolence has been delivered here in Saint Lucia by the Ambassador and his wife. It is heartening to see members of the Opposition here and members of Cabinet who were personally touched by Mr. Moreno . . . I am sure both political parties can testify to his constant reminders of the opportunities that exist and how we could make sure that Saint Lucia benefits fully. Thank you for setting the bar so high.”

As the current Chairman of the OECS, Prime Minister Chastanet also took the opportunity to express the appreciation of the governments of the OECS to the Government of Mexico.

Under Ambassador Moreno’s leadership, Saint Lucia benefitted from projects ranging from infrastructural development to education, agriculture, economic development, culture and arts, and disaster recovery. During the three and a half years that he headed the Embassy, the Ambassador supervised two major infrastructural projects: the construction of two components of the St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project and the design and construction of a water treatment system for the Dennery North constituency.

On receiving the Award, Ambassador Moreno said, “I receive this great honour of the Medal of Honour from your country, but it is not for me, it is for my country also. I am very happy to receive this recognition. From my heart I say, ‘Thank you very much. Thank you for being our friends. I love the people here.’”

Ambassador Moreno is expected to take up his next post in Guatemala soon.