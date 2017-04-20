Ras Isley to the Stage

He could have gone to jail and become an unproductive citizen of his country and a hardened criminal at that, had it not been for the intervention of an influential citizen, Jacques Compton. This interjection would lead him to have his energies spent on theatre training and acting.

Leslie Nelson, better known as Ras Isley hails from the community of La Clery and has quite a story to tell and he does it through his poetry. Having been exposed to Rapso through his Trinidad connection, he has married poetry to the sound of the traditional drum and has created what he dubbed, “poe.tri.thm”.

Ras Isley who is known for his popular song “No Where to go” will be taking the stage as the featured poet in this month’s Ponm Damou Poetry Slam on April 27 at Keebee’s Sports Bar and Grill at Rodney Bay, Gros Islet from 7pm

Ponm DamouKreations who has held an annual Ponm Damou Poetry Slam for 7 years since 2009 has revamped its offering to a monthly poetry slam.

Ponm Damou Kreations underscores that the Ponm Damou Poetry Slam is more than just poetry. It gives a stage to all other aspects of the arts, including dance, music, singing, comedy, film and painting.