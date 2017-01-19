RICKY T QUALIFIES FOR SOCA MONARCH SEMIS

Saint Lucia’s Ricky T is a semi-finalist in the International Soca Monarch in Trinidad with his Freaky Girls. The list was announced on Wednesday January 18 by organizers Caribbean Prestige Foundation for the Performing Arts.

The announcement comes weeks after Freaky Girls was listed number one of the Top 30 Soca songs of 2016 by Trinidad Carnival Diary, a Trinidad & Tobago based publication with over 200,000 followers on Facebook and over 60, 000 Likes on Instagram.

It is also ahead of Ricky T and his Management Team planned trip to Trinidad where Ricky T has been booked for a number of shows including Army Fete and Ladies Night Out: The Megaconcert.

This is the third time Ricky T will compete in the International Soca Monarch. He has twice made the final of the competition held on Fantastic Friday during Trinidad Carnival; first with Pressure Boom in 2008 and one year later in 2009 with Wheel and Come Again.

Ricky T will be joined in the semi-finals by a host of soca artistes from across the region including Saint Lucia’s Teddyson John who qualified with his No Code.

The semi-finals of the International Soca Monarch will be held on February 5.

Ricky T fans and the general public can follow him on his Facebook page simply titled “Ricky T” as well as on Instagram @rickytizzle. Fans can also follow the Stratosphere Muzic pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more.