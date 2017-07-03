Saint Lucia Featured in Expedia Travel Guide Video

Saint Lucia’s stunning scenery and topography is now available to thousands of potential visitors via the popular American travel company Expedia. Facilitated by the Saint Lucia Tourist Board (SLTB), Expedia has produced a short promotional video of the island for its Expedia Destination Guide series.

The 7-minute video showcases Saint Lucia’s distinctive landscape, beaches and other natural sites and attractions. It also highlights the island’s cultural, artistic and culinary offerings that visitors can enjoy.

Since being posted earlier this week, the video has been viewed over 20,000 times with Expedia posting on its website and on YouTube.

This represents major exposure for Saint Lucia as a vacation destination because Expedia.com is visited by millions of people booking travel online. Therefore, the SLTB offered its immediate support when this opportunity to work with Expedia arose.

This collaboration with Expedia is just the latest promotional media effort by the SLTB to spur overseas visitors to choose Saint Lucia as a holiday destination. Recently, it conducted a series of four interviews on the travel segment of ABC Tampa Bay’s ‘Morning Blend Show’ as well as on NBC 6’s ‘In The Mix’.

In the coming months (August – October), the remaining three ABC interviews will be aired. They will also be available for viewing on www.stlucia.org.