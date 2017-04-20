SRDF Looking to Increase Regulation at Jetties

On December 1st, 2016, the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) formalized the necessary framework (through the enhancement of essential services and renovation works) for the collection of docking fees in port Soufriere.

The refurbishment and logistical re-organizing of operations brought about rave reviews from the boating fraternity and significantly raised the appeal and profile of the Soufriere Waterfront.

However, contrary to the many interventions for the creation of a standardized and safe experience for visitors and boat operators, belligerent and often unruly behaviour from passengers on boat party excursions and the indiscriminate dumping of garbage on jetty facilities have significantly challenged the desired normalcy of operations.

In an attempt to mitigate these occurrences the SRDF are working closely with boat tour operators to bring an immediate cessation to theses practices.

According to the Operations Manager of the SRDF, Mr. Franklin Solomon, “We need to work with the boat tour operators to ensure that their clients receive the best service at these facilities and in reciprocation there is a measure of decorum exercised by their clients when coming through the docks.”

The SRDF is slated to meet with all boating tour operators on Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Tourism.

The Soufriere Foundation is a non-profit company located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, cultural, human resource, tourism and infrastructure development in the Soufriere area. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.