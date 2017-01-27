Two More Homicides for January

A post mortem was conducted upon the body of Peter Desir, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a shooting incident, at Rosehill, Castries, on Thursday, January 26, 2017. The post mortem examination, conducted by Dr. Heather Emmanuel, revealed that Peter Desir died as a result of spinal cord injury secondary to gunshot wound to the face. This was the tenth homicide for the year 2017.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a fifty-two-year-old resident of Sunbuilt, namely Peter Satney. Police received a report reference to a shooting at Sunbuilt, Castries, about 6:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Peter Satney, who allegedly sustained three gunshot wounds to the abdominal region, was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital, via ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was pronounced dead about 6:45a.m. A post mortem was scheduled for today, Friday January 27, 2017. This is the eleventh homicide for the year 2017.