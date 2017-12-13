14 New Officers Sworn into City Police Department

Fourteen newly hired city police officers were sworn in on Monday afternoon at a special ceremony led by Police Commissioner Severin Monchery, Deputy Commissioner Milton Desir, Castries Mayor Peterson D. Francis and City Police Chief George Modeste.

The group includes nine women and five men, some of whom are trained security personnel.

The second consignment of city officers will not only have the opportunity to serve and protect in the City of Castries but also to participate in a three month developmental training and appraisal programme.

The new recruits will be an addition to the 13 seasoned constabulary officers and the 23 recruited last year in December. Another group of 36 recruits will be appointed by the first quarter of 2018 to beef up the new batch to 50.

In congratulating the officers, Commissioner Monchery explained that every situation should be assessed before acting, adding that the responsibility of the city police is a big one.

“I am very delighted by this,” Mayor Peterson D. Francis said. “When the City Police Department was implemented, it was to help with law enforcement. My goal is to work together with the RSLPF to make things better. I know that the commissioner’s task is demanding, and I am there to assist.’’

Francis added, “This job is not because you’re unemployed but because you want to protect and serve as it is a very serious time for law enforcement.”

In closing, Mayor Francis thanked the police leadership for their efforts and continued support.