1ST PHASE OF THE MARKET REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT ALMOST READY

Provisions market vendors will soon be transferred to their new home as the 1st phase of the Castries Market Redevelopment Project nears completion. In preparation for 1st phase of the project last year, Provisions Market Vendors were temporarily relocated to the former Fire Service Headquarters Site on Jeremie Street.

Currently, an important feature of the project which is construction of the vendors’ stalls is being completed. At least 100 stalls will be manufactured to enhance product development offerings and provide proper accommodation and facilities. The newly-built facility will allow for comfort and a structured approach to vending.

Mayor Peterson Francis.

Mayor Francis says he is excited and looks forward to the reopening ceremony which will take place soon. “I am grateful that the vendors have been extremely patient and I wish to thank them. While we understood their concerns, it was critical that we did all what was necessary to upgrade the facility and provide better accommodation for our traders. I can’t wait to see the smiles on the faces of our provisions vendors at the reopening,” said Mayor Francis.

The 1st phase of the market redevelopment project catered to a covered vending area, refurbished comfort stations and newly built vending stalls. The next component of the project will see the construction of a Container Box Park creating an avenue for micro enterprising, cosmetic shops, cafés, pubs and eateries.

Thereafter, the remaining component of Phase 1 will include modifications to the entrance of the market adjacent to the Castries harbour, construction of a state of the art food court, high-end air conditioned restaurants, a refurbished craft market, entertainment area, and meat and fish depots.

Phase 2 comprises the construction of a viewing tower, and duty free shopping boutiques.