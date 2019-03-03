40th Independence Proved What A United St. Lucia Can Do!

Incredible scenes as thousands amassed on Bridge Street, Castries for the military parade.

Pageantry and ceremony’s necessity in unifying a nation simply cannot be quantified. Its importance in galvanising a population under one flag is crucial, not only to nation-building but to nation maintenance and sustenance. What was most breathtaking about Saint Lucia’s celebrations for the 40th anniversary of Independence was not the fireworks display, or the midnight flag-raising or even the popular military parade; it was the fact that, for a brief moment, the people were truly united as proud Saint Lucians. The day’s weather was perfect; the sun shone upon the happy brows of the crowd in its thousands, present to witness history. The Sab playing field was the location, the military parade the main attraction; and boy, did its members perform! The crowd was inspired, cheering on the band of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force as well as all the armed and unarmed detachments in the parade that dutifully obliged and added spice to the show—a mere appetiser for what was to come.

“I’ve never seen so many people at the parade,” remarked one colleague, who has been attending such parades for over a decade.

At midnight the country had been dazzled by the near 20-minute fireworks display to welcome in February 22, 2019—Independence day. The suspect voices of dissent were drowned out by the cheers.

But the patriotic fervour around Independence would reach a crescendo when the military parade passed through the streets of Castries. The crowd at Sab would more than double in size as people chased after the stirring procession. Saint Lucian patriotism was at its height. The support for our law enforcement representatives on the day was unanimous—earlier complaints evidently forgotten. Saint Lucia was being celebrated, seemingly by all its people.

With flags waving in one hand and camera phones in the other, patrons of the event amassed behind the parade on Bridge Street, jumping and dancing to tunes trumpeted by their home-grown rock stars. It was uplifting, all hint of dissent or division apparently put aside. As a radio caller tellingly observed on Monday: “It was like carnival, without the vulgarity.”

Senator and culture minister Fortuna Belrose could not conceal her exuberance. “The parade on the streets of Castries on Independence Day was significant. I don’t remember the last time I witnessed such levels of patriotism and togetherness. It was unprecedented.”

To dissenters, she said: “I don’t think we should look to quantify the celebrations in terms of the money. I think what we wanted was the experience and the fact that it has added so much value and connectivity to our people. That, to me, is much more than any amount of money can measure.”

While in the midst of the Independence Day throng, a thought came to mind, juxtaposing what was happening before my eyes against a scene recalled by Rick Wayne’s recent article in this newspaper: “INDEPENDENCE: From Day One It’s Been Looshan vs Looshan!” My thought? Despite it all, the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of Independence underscored the fact that we do have a future, if only we can move forward as one!