$50 million for Road Reconstruction and School Rehabilitation

Prime Minister Chastanet (right) signs the agreement for the $50 million loan as Taiwanese Ambassador Douglas Shen looks on.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on Wednesday signed on the dotted line to finalize a $50 million loan from Taiwan’s Eximbank, for the reconstruction of roads and the refurbishment of schools and housing. “We’ve been in negotiations with the Eximbank in Taiwan to finance both the road work as well as the airport,” he revealed, “and so we have now gone through all the dotting of the ‘i’s and crossing of the ‘t’s. Today we’re signing the first loan agreement with Exim Bank, which will be for $50 million of which $42 million is going into the road reconstruction. $8 million will be divided equally for housing and the refurbishment of the schools.”

Last November the prime minister announced the loan in his speech to the Chamber of Commerce, even before it was debated a month later in the House. Signed, sealed, delivered!