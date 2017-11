His Worship, Mayor Peterson D. Francis and the Office of The Mayor Castries Constituency Council will be hosting the 50th Anniversary Gala Awards Ceremony, tonight, November 11 at the Castries City Hall. The event, which is being held under the theme “simply the best” will award outstanding team members in ten different categories. With a special request for attendees to be punctual and dressed with a “touch of white and gold”, the night promises to be one of good cheer.