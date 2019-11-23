Acting PM Lauds Firefighters and others who Assisted in Controlling William Peter Boulevard Fire!

By the smoking sea, where Christ walked, I asked, why Should a man wax tears, when his wooden world fails?” So asked Derek Walcott in “A City’s Death By Fire”, inspired by the 1948 Castries fire that abruptly left over 2,000 residents homeless, to say nothing of the government offices and private sector businesses reduced to ashes. While this historic event may have been the most devastating, the capital has a well documented association with fires, dating back to the 1700s. In 1927 most of the capital was brought down by flames of uncertain origin. Fires continue to plague Castries on a regular basis, albeit small.

While the flames devour his historic building, owner Gilland Adjodha (far right) watches helplessly from the sidelines!

On Thursday afternoon a fire broke out in the Adjodha building in William Peter Boulevard. Scores of shocked citizens gathered around cordoned off sections of the city centre, many acutely aware they were witnessing the death by fire of yet another historic building. Long the home of the popular Voyager store, and other businesses, it had started life as the Gaiety Cinema and night club. Many popular singers started their careers there.

The acting chief fire officer George Victorin told reporters on Thursday that his department received the first call for assistance at 1:30 p.m. On arrival at the scene of the fire the firemen were surprised by what confronted them: “It was very difficult for us. The fire was really deep inside the building and there was an issue with access. It occurred to the firefighters that they would have a difficult time preventing the fire from spreading to other nearby structures.” Added Victorin: “Fortunately, the fire was confined to the Voyager’s block; no other adjoining buildings were affected.”

Victorin revealed that over fifty firefighters, six fire appliances and five or six ambulances were on the scene. No injuries were reported. The fire service had the situation under control within three hours. Among the shocked witnesses at the scene was Mr. Guy Joseph, holding the fort while the prime minister attends to other business in Washington. He was full of praise for all who worked together to put out the fire, including police officers who kept bystanders safely at bay.

He told this reporter: “That the firefighters were able to keep this fire under control, and kept it from spreading to nearby buildings, is most commendable. Usually, people are quick to criticize our police and our firefighters for the smallest things but I think they have proved today what they’re made of.” He added: “And that includes how well they controlled traffic!” The prime minister also extended congratulations and sympathy to the firefighters and to those who’ve been adversely affected by Thursday’s blaze!